Northern Virginia displayed its parity last week. Ranked teams Alexandria City and Oakton dropped out after losses, while Robinson joined the rankings this week after defeating the former.
1. Sidwell Friends (14-0) Last ranked: 1
The week after winning a national showcase, the Quakers crushed three Independent School League foes.
2. New Hope Academy (18-2) LR: 2
The Tigers remained undefeated against local opponents with a 60-51 win over Maret.
3. Bishop McNamara (9-4) LR: 4
The reigning WCAC champions’ three games last week were canceled due to a coronavirus outbreak.
4. Georgetown Visitation (13-1) LR: 5
The D.C. private school cruised by St. Andrew’s, Bullis and Holy Cross.
5. Good Counsel (12-1) LR: 7
The Falcons proved they’re a WCAC contender with wins over Paul VI and Elizabeth Seton.
6. Paul VI (12-4) LR: 3
The Panthers’ first WCAC loss came against Good Counsel, 60-50.
7. St. John’s (7-3) LR: 6
Following a 58-36 win over Bishop O’Connell, the Cadets’ game against Good Counsel was canceled because of snow.
8. Madison (15-2) LR: 8
The Warhawks beat Westfield and Chantilly by an average of 45.5 points.
9. Clarksburg (10-0) LR: 9
The Coyotes scored 72 points in their wins over Seneca Valley and Poolesville.
10. Woodgrove (16-0) LR: 10
The Wolverines’ lone game last week against Independence ended in a 71-14 victory.
11. Maret (10-4) LR: 11
Despite falling to New Hope, the Frogs beat Bullis and Holy Child.
12. Osbourn Park (14-1) LR: 14
The Yellow Jackets remained undefeated in Prince William County by beating Patriot and Battlefield.
13. Howard (7-0) LR: 13
In their first out-of-county game, the Lions beat Westminster by 50 points before defeating Marriotts Ridge.
14. Glen Burnie (12-0) LR: 16
The Gophers averaged 84 points in their wins over Annapolis and Southern.
15. National Christian (11-5) LR: 15
The Eagles beat Shining Stars Sports Academy before falling to McDonogh.
16. Langley (13-1) LR: 20
The Saxons defeated McLean and Marshall last week.
17. C.H. Flowers (3-0) LR: Not ranked
After a late start, the previous Maryland 4A champion has cruised to three wins.
18. Parkdale (7-0) LR: 18
In a battle of undefeated Prince George’s County squads, the Panthers won, 42-38, over Suitland.
19. Whitman (10-1) LR: NR
The Montgomery County program defeated rival Churchill twice in January.
20. Robinson (13-2) LR: NR
Two weeks after a close loss to Alexandria City, the Rams beat the Titans, 49-35.
Dropped out: No. 12 Alexandria City, No. 17 Oakton, No. 19 Banneker.
On the bubble: Alexandria City, Bishop Ireton, Broad Run, Oakton, Potomac School.