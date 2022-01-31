For Potomac School girls’ coach Mike Hutton, that process is especially gratifying when he knows the student might grow into a pretty good basketball player. Hutton has been the varsity coach for eight years but is involved with the program at every level, and he knew a lot of his current varsity players when they were in the intermediate school program (seventh and eighth grade). So, despite losing most of last winter to the pandemic, he had reason to be excited about this season.