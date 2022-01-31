“I knew, in the pipeline, we had talent coming,” Hutton said.
The Panthers are 11-0, thanks in part to a talented group of underclassmen. The team is led by one senior starter — William & Mary commit Kayla Rolph — but much of its roster is young.
“These young kids are playing beyond their years,” Hutton said. “They bring with them basketball IQ and background. We haven’t had that too much in years past; we’ve had a lot of players where this was their second sport.”
In four conference games in the Independent School League A division, Potomac has won by an average of 26.5 points. Hutton said it was last week, when he saw his team stand tall in a 10-point win over previously undefeated Georgetown Day, that he realized the true potential of his squad.
“The thing that has pleased me is the competitive nature,” Hutton said. “I wasn’t sure, even though they had the skill and the IQ, whether they would be ready to compete against older players. But they were ready from day one.
“And it’s difficult to coach that, it has to be inherent. So we’re thriving on that right now. They bring to the table a desire and an intensity that is making their inexperience.”
— Michael Errigo
Westlake shapes into Maryland contender
With his Westlake boys down by a point and about nine seconds remaining against Thomas Stone on Jan. 19, Coach Edward Mouton instructed his players to run their motion offense.
In Westlake’s previous season in 2019-20, Mouton may have called a play. In crucial situations, he often created opportunities for Cameron Tweedy, who was the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference’s top player.
This season’s team is balanced; six players average roughly eight or more points. In those final seconds against Thomas Stone, the Wolverines (8-1) passed until guard Myles Jackson sunk an open three-pointer for a two-point victory.
Last week, Westlake handed North Point its first loss, 81-63, behind guard Aaron Herron’s 24 points.
“Any given day, I can have a different leading scorer,” Mouton said. “If a guy is hot that night, then yes, of course, we want to feed him that basketball. But for the most part, I can go to any one of them.”
During the 2019-20 season, when the Wolverines lost in the third round of the Maryland 2A playoffs, Mouton saw potential in his sophomores. The group continued to develop with its AAU team, the Southern Maryland All-Stars.
Mouton believes this winter’s squad can reach the state finals for the first time since Westlake lost on that stage in 2014 and 2015.
“We are just as good as our 2014 and 2015 teams,” Mouton said.
— Kyle Melnick
HALFTIME
Players of the week
Amare Wimbush, F, Wise. The senior got the Pumas back on track with a 37-point, 14-rebound performance in Thursday’s 74-72 overtime victory over DuVal.
Natalie Johnson, G, North Point. The senior recorded 27 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in the Eagles’ 69-50 win over Lackey.
Rodney Rice, G, DeMatha. The senior led the way with 23 points as the Stags upended Bishop McNamara, 77-50, to knock the Mustangs out of the No. 1 spot.
Yvonne Lee, G, Broad Run. The senior averaged 19.5 points, seven assists and 4.5 steals this past week, helping secure two double-digit victories as her Spartans continue to emerge as a possible Class 4 title contender.
Games to watch this week
Paul VI boys at DeMatha, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Edison girls at Mount Vernon, 5:45 p.m. Wednesday
Largo boys at Douglass, 7 p.m. Friday
Clarksburg girls at Churchill, 7:15 p.m. Friday
Lady Colts put D.C. on notice
DaNiya Warren-McClure sat beneath the basket flexing after she Euro-stepped through multiple defenders for an impressive and-one layup Friday. The 15 or so members of Coolidge’s boys’ team, watching their school’s girls’ game, lost their minds.
Some pretended to faint and others screamed as they sprinted down the sideline of the otherwise empty gym. The exuberant reactions were an acknowledgment of the junior guard’s resurgence following a brief midseason slump.
“It was an awesome feeling and greatly appreciated,” said Warren-McClure, who finished with 29 points, four assists and four steals as the Lady Colts knocked off then-No. 19 Banneker, 49-39. “In past games, I had stopped having fun and I was putting unnecessary pressure on myself mentally. But lately I’ve been letting the game come to me, having fun and getting back to basics.”
Despite the Lady Colts’ 11-2 record, most didn’t view Coolidge as a true D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association title contender after low-scoring losses to Wilson (36-27) and Dunbar (35-12), two of the league’s top teams.
But Friday, behind Warren-McClure’s big performance, Coolidge put the District on notice.
“Friday’s big win was exciting and challenging,” Warren-McClure said. “It proved to us that we have what it takes to be a top team in the city.”
— Tramel Raggs
South County makes necessary adjustments
After a 49-46 road win over W.T. Woodson on Saturday, the South County Stallions stand alone at the top of the standings in the ever-competitive Patriot District.
The program’s 6-1 conference record is a sign of growth for a team that came into the year without much varsity experience. Coach Mike Robinson, who led these Stallions to state championships in 2018 and 2020, returned just three players from last year’s spring season. He wasn’t about to lower the expectations for this program, but he knew adjustments might be necessary.
“The speed of the varsity game is just different,” Robinson said. “And the physicality. Early on, some of my guys were looking for calls and I just said ‘No, this is basketball now.’ ”
Robinson tested his roster right away, as the Stallions played two of their first three games against Hayfield and South Lakes, serious Northern Virginia contenders.
“The only way to get caught up to speed sometimes is to throw them in it,” Robinson said. “Let’s face it: the only way you’re going to be successful in this sport is to go through the grind and have some adversity.”
The Stallions coach has been most surprised by his team’s willingness to listen and their excitement to develop. He thinks they still have untapped potential, but everything is on the table for a team that is willing to learn.
“I don’t know if we’re as talented as two years ago, but these guys work a lot harder than the team I had two years ago,” Robinson said. “Which is great. It’s all you can want.”
— Michael Errigo