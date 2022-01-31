The Mystics also will part ways with 2019 Finals MVP Emma Meesseman as she intends to sign with the Chicago Sky, a person with knowledge of her decision confirmed. Meesseman did not play the 2021 season because of overseas commitments and will move on from the organization that drafted her in the second round in 2013. She was an all-star in 2015 and a key component in winning the Mystics’ first WNBA title four years later. Meesseman averaged 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 2020.