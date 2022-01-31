Only two teams remain, and this is what to know.
The Rams’ all-in gamble paid off. In the past year, when it seemed as if the window might be closing on Coach Sean McVay, the team sacrificed draft picks and salary-cap space to acquire three stars — quarterback Matthew Stafford, linebacker Von Miller and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. — who could complement their other three stars (cornerback Jalen Ramsey, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and receiver Cooper Kupp).
It all paid off Sunday. Each member of the constellation delivered megawatt performances to help the Rams snap a six-game losing streak to the 49ers and return to the Super Bowl. Stafford threw darts to Kupp and Beckham, who combined for 20 catches, 255 yards and two touchdowns, while Ramsey broke up two passes and Donald pressured quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo into throwing the final, fateful interception.
Now, the spotlight shines bright on McVay. He has a talented roster and home-field advantage for only the second time in Super Bowl history. The last time Los Angeles played for a title, after the 2018 season, his high-powered offense was stifled by the New England Patriots in a 13-3 loss. This game offers him a shot at redemption, and he’s expected to capitalize: The Rams opened as a 3 1/2-point favorite, according to Bet Online.
But even Stafford, who’d never won a postseason game before this run, understands the magnitude of what will come next.
“We’ve got more work left to do,” he told reporters.
One adjustment by the Bengals defense helped key the Chiefs’ collapse. After Patrick Mahomes filleted Cincinnati in the first half — the only drive on which the Chiefs didn’t score was a mistake by Mahomes just before halftime — Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo adjusted.
In the second half, Anarumo dropped eight or more defenders into coverage on 45 percent of pass plays, nearly double his first-half rate, according to Next Gen Stats. Anarumo bet on his line to contain Mahomes and his coverage to hold up against elite playmakers. If Mahomes looked discombobulated at the end — dancing in the backfield, looking for a big play, often finding no one — it’s because the Bengals flooded the back end with defenders. Anarumo took away Mahomes’s favorite play.
By Expected Points Added, it was the Chiefs’ worst offensive half since Mahomes became the starter in 2018.
Anarumo may be able to use the strategy again during the Super Bowl. Stafford is liable to force throws — San Francisco might have won had safety Jaquiski Tartt caught the quarterback’s arm-punt in the fourth quarter — but his deployment of it will likely hinge on game situation and the Bengals’ ability to generate pressure and stop the run with three rushers.
Joe Burrow arrived ahead of schedule. The Bengals quarterback is the first No. 1 overall pick to lead his team to the Super Bowl in one of his first two seasons and the first active passer (other than Tom Brady) to beat Mahomes in the playoffs. Burrow’s statement win, along with Brady’s expected retirement, should usher in a new era of quarterbacks capable of contending for a championship.
The AFC especially figures to be a gantlet for years to come. Young challengers to Mahomes include Burrow, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Derek Carr, Lamar Jackson, Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones, Zach Wilson and Tua Tagovailoa.
It’s possible Aaron Rodgers, who’s still deliberating on his future with the Green Bay Packers, could stay in the NFC, where there are fewer ascendant passers (Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, Justin Fields) and a few proven veterans (Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott, Matt Ryan, Stafford).
Kansas City’s dynasty is on hold. The Chiefs were poised to make their third straight Super Bowl, to lay claim to the AFC for the foreseeable future, to cement Mahomes as the league’s face, when Cincinnati pulled off the stunning upset. It was perhaps fitting in a season where no team dominated wire to wire — the Chiefs looked vulnerable early at 3-4 — but it prompts the question of how long Kansas City’s window might be open.
With Mahomes, 26, it could be a very long time. The nucleus of the team is signed through at least 2023, when receiver Tyreek Hill becomes a free agent, and it could replace the two key pieces it may lose this season in safety Tyrann Mathieu and left tackle Orlando Brown.
But the NFL humbles teams by design — even those with great quarterbacks — and Mahomes seems to understand that. He told reporters the season had to end in the Super Bowl.
“Anything less than that is not success,” he said, adding, “This isn’t our standard.”
The Super Bowl, like the conference championship games, will highlight the NFL’s space wars. Two seasons ago, NFL defenses started playing more two deep safeties to limit the downfield throws, which created space underneath. Offenses, aware that rushing is less efficient than throwing, needed to find a way to use that space to create the explosive plays that were now harder to hit.
Recently, ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky explained that, enabled by rule tweaks, coaches are using run-pass options and presnap motion to create even more space, and the hybrid athletes pouring into the league are capitalizing on it by racking up yards after the catch (YAC).
For example, five of the top nine receivers in YAC this season played on Sunday, and two of them will face off in two weeks. Kupp was first with 846 YAC and Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase ranked third with 651.
Both offenses want to get their stars the ball in space; the question is who’s better at it.
Jimmy Garoppolo will almost certainly be on the move this offseason. The 49ers passer, whom the franchise traded three first-round picks to replace last April, needed only a pedestrian performance for the Niners to make the Super Bowl but instead threw the type of backbreaking late interception that inspired the team to draft over him in the first place.
On the final drive, Garoppolo felt pressure from defensive tackle Aaron Donald, tried to scramble and threw the ball up, one of the reasons Pro Football Focus ranked him second in the NFL this season in turnover-worthy plays at 4.6 percent.
While the loss was not Garoppolo’s fault alone — the defense allowed three straight scoring drives of at least 49 yards and Coach Kyle Shanahan punted on fourth and two from midfield in the fourth quarter — his flashes of excellence weren’t enough to cover up the cutting mistakes.
In San Francisco, the Trey Lance era is imminent.
The Bengals’ offensive line needs your prayers. Their matchup with the Rams’ defensive line figures to be one of the keys to the Super Bowl — and looks rather lopsided. This year, the Bengals’ line ranked 30th in ESPN’s pass-block win rate (49 percent) and Burrow led the league in sacks (51). In the divisional round, Tennessee sacked Burrow nine times, and perhaps in response, the Bengals’ offense seemed to prioritize quicker, shorter routes Sunday.
If so, it helped. The Chiefs registered only one sack and four quarterback hits. But the Bengals’ offense lacked the explosive plays that fueled them all year.
Now, quick game or not, Cincinnati must prepare for one of the league’s best defensive fronts led by the league’s best player in Donald. After Week 10, the Rams’ first game with Von Miller, it generated pressure on 33.8 of its opponents’ drop backs, the eighth-best rate in the league, according to TruMedia.
Sean McVay has a timeouts problem. By 10:42 left in the fourth quarter Sunday, the Rams coach had used all three of his timeouts, two on challenges and one to avoid a delay-of-game penalty. (One of the challenges looked unwinnable.) Squandering those timeouts was dangerous against a physical, clock-killing team — and it was typical.
By the league’s own analytics, McVay leads the league with about three timeouts per game in non-time-saving situations. It calls them “unnecessary timeouts.” While McVay has a lot on his plate during games — he also calls offensive plays — it’s seemingly cost him in terms of game management.
If Burrow, not Garoppolo, is leading a drive to take the lead or tie late in the fourth quarter, McVay will want to have as many timeouts as possible at his disposal.