“I’m just still going through the process that I said I was going through,” Brady said on Monday’s podcast. “Sometimes it takes some time to really evaluate how you feel, what you want to do. And I think when the time’s right, I’ll be ready to make a decision one way or another, just like I said last week.”
Brady said he wished the focus had remained on the weekend’s conference championship games but he was responsible only for his own words and actions.
“We’re in such an era of information, and people want to be in front of the news often,” Brady said. “And I totally understand that, and understand that’s the environment we’re in. But I think for me, I’m just literally, it’s day-to-day with me. I’m just trying to do the best I can every day and evaluate things as they come, and trying to make a great decision for me and my family.”
Brady, 44, has been mulling whether to continue a storied career in which he has won seven Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots and the Buccaneers. Retirement speculation intensified leading up to the Buccaneers’ season-ending loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 23 in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.
Brady said after that game that he had not made a decision. ESPN reported Saturday that Brady would retire, which was confirmed on social media by Brady’s company, TB12 Sports. A person with knowledge of the matter said it was believed that Brady indeed is retiring.
But the company later deleted its retirement post. Brady’s agent, Don Yee, issued a written statement in which he said that Brady “will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy.” Buccaneers officials said they’d been told that Brady had not made a decision.
Brady did not provide a timeline Monday for making an announcement.
“There’s a lot of interest in when I’m going to stop playing, and I understand that,” he said. “It’s not that I don’t recognize that. It’s just when I know, I’ll know. And when I don’t know, I don’t know. And I’m not going to race to some conclusion about that.”