“Even when Black candidates get hired for Head Coaching positions, a rarity, they are discriminated against in connection with the terms and conditions of their employment and compensation and terminated even as far less successful white Head Coaches are retained,” the lawsuit says. “Moreover, Black Head Coaches are far less likely than white Head Coaches to receive second chances even as white Head Coaches are routinely hired by Teams even after they fail elsewhere.”
Flores was fired by the Dolphins after his second straight winning season. He was one of three Black head coaches in the NFL this season. There is now one Black head coach, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin, after the firings of Flores by the Dolphins and David Culley by the Houston Texans.
In a statement issued Tuesday by his attorneys, Flores said: “God has gifted me with a special talent to coach the game of football, but the need for change is bigger than my personal goals. In making the decision to file the class action complaint today, I understand that I may be risking coaching the game that I love and that has done so much for my family and me. My sincere hope is that by standing up against systemic racism in the NFL, others will join me to ensure that positive change is made for generations to come.”
Flores was a candidate for the Giants’ head coaching job but they instead hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for the job last week. In the complaint, Flores says the Giants put him through a “sham interview” process “that was held only in an effort to comply with the Rooney Rule.” In the complaint, Flores says that New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick inadvertently told him in a text message before his interview that the Giants had already settled on Daboll as their next coach.
“Mr. Flores had to give an extensive interview for a job that he already knew he would not get,” the complaint states, “an interview that was held for no reason other than for the Giants to demonstrate falsely to the League Commissioner Roger Goodell and the public at large that it was in compliance with the Rooney Rule.”
The Giants said in a written statement: “We are pleased and confident with the process that resulted in the hiring of Brian Daboll. We interviewed an impressive and diverse group of candidates. The fact of the matter is, Brian Flores was in the conversation to be our head coach until the eleventh hour. Ultimately, we hired the individual we felt was most qualified to be our next head coach.”
