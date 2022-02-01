“I wanted to go somewhere I thought would provide me with the best development both on and off the field,” Williams told ESPN. “Getting to know Coach Riley and gaining familiarity with his offense definitely played a part in my selection, as well as already knowing some the guys on the team.”
Williams helped lead the Sooners to a comeback win over rival Texas on Oct. 9 after replacing Spencer Rattler at halftime and was named the starting quarterback for the rest of the season. Oklahoma went 5-2 with Williams as its starter, capping the season with a win over Oregon in the Alamo Bowl. For the season, he completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns with four interceptions. He also ran for 442 yards and six touchdowns on 79 carries.
But Williams announced that he was entering the transfer portal five days after the bowl victory, saying he was open to staying at Oklahoma under new coach Brent Venables but also that he wanted to explore his options.
“I came to Oklahoma with a game plan, but with all of the recent changes, I need to figure out what is the right path for me moving forward,” Williams said in a statement announcing his decision to enter the portal. “According to NCAA rules, as a student-athlete, the only way I can speak with other schools and see who may offer the best preparation and development for my future career is by entering the portal. Staying at OU will definitely be an option as I begin this process.”
ESPN reports that Williams chose USC over Oklahoma, UCLA and Wisconsin. He is the 13th transfer Riley has enticed to come to USC this offseason, will be immediately eligible to play and seems almost certain to become the team’s starting quarterback after Kedon Slovis and Jaxson Dart — the Trojans’ top two quarterbacks last season — decided to transfer.
Rattler also has transferred, to South Carolina, meaning Oklahoma is likely to turn to Dillon Gabriel at quarterback after he transferred in from Central Florida. Gabriel missed much of last season with an injury but has thrown for 8,037 yards and 70 touchdowns in two-plus seasons with the Knights. He will reunite with Jeff Lebby, his offensive coordinator at UCF in 2019 who spent the past two seasons at Mississippi before being hired in the same role by Oklahoma this offseason.