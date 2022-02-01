The ball touched nothing but twine and was key to Atholton’s 72-68 win over Reservoir. By beating their toughest counterpart in Howard County, the Raiders (8-0) continued their dominant start.
“Everybody wouldn’t mind him taking that shot,” Atholton Coach Jared Albert said. “He’s a gamer.”
Atholton and Reservoir’s long-standing rivalry has intensified the past few years as they became the county’s strongest postseason contenders.
In 2019, Reservoir (5-2) reached the Maryland 3A championship game for the first time but fell to Baltimore Polytechnic Institute. In 2020, the Gators posted the county’s best regular season record before falling to Atholton in overtime in the third round of the 3A playoffs. Atholton reached the semifinals, but the games were canceled because of the coronavirus.
While the 2020-21 season also was canceled, many Atholton and Reservoir players competed on the same AAU team, the Laurel Lakers. They became close friends, but they also craved a chance to face each other.
Their meeting was delayed when the county suspended sports for more than three weeks between mid-December and early-January because of coronavirus surges. Last week, players anticipated the game, which was scheduled for Friday, but it was postponed to the ensuing week because of snow. Coaches said there was no need for a pregame pep talk Monday.
“It’s a different environment,” Callender said. “We’ve been hooping with them since we were little. They know us, and we know them.”
Callender had been in a slump the past few games when he arrived at school Monday. His teammate, guard Ayyub Rabb, motivated him.
“Bro, we need you,” Rabb recalled telling his classmate. “Have more confidence in yourself.”
Callender then visited Albert’s office to discuss Atholton’s game plan that night and strategies to create more scoring opportunities. Callender’s game-high 23 points and five assists helped the Raiders storm back from a 10-point deficit with seven minutes remaining.
But Callender couldn’t have predicted a prayer would decide the game. Callender didn’t expect to convert the shot, but teammate Mason Murray began jogging back on defense while the ball hung in midair.
“That’s the shot that he takes,” Rabb said. “I knew that was going in as soon as he shot it.”
Read more: