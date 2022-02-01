The loss, Georgetown’s ninth in a row, left the Hoyas (6-13, 0-8 Big East) winless through eight conference games and searching for their first win in a month and a half amid their longest losing streak under Coach Patrick Ewing.
For the first 12 minutes, the Big East foes played a competitive, back-and-forth game, with neither team pulling ahead by more than five points. But after a Ryan Mutombo dunk cut Seton Hall’s lead to 20-18, the Pirates went on a 9-3 run to push their lead to eight with just over four minutes left in the first half.
After halftime, when the Hoyas trailed 35-28, Georgetown missed its first eight shots and the Pirates pushed their lead to 11. But the Hoyas didn’t back down, using a barrage of jumpers to grab a 49-44 lead with 8:59 remaining.
Seton Hall (13-7, 4-6) responded, and Georgetown had no answers. The Hoyas put four players in double figures, led by Donald Carey with 15 points and freshman Aminu Mohammed with 14, but 21 points from Seton Hall’s Tray Jackson made the difference.
Here’s what else to know from Tuesday’s game:
Free throw disparity
Georgetown was averaging 18.3 free throws entering Tuesday’s matchup, but against Seton Hall, the Hoyas struggled to get to the line. Georgetown finished with five attempts, making four.
Seton Hall is one of the most aggressive offensive teams in the Big East, and it came in leading the conference in free throw attempts per game (22.6). When the Pirates didn’t make a field goal in the final 4:11 of the first half, they went 7 for 10 at the line to end the half and finished the game with 19 attempts.
Rebounding issues
Amid the cheers from fans spread out in cavernous Capital One Arena, Ewing’s voice could be heard booming after every shot by a Seton Hall player. The message was the same each time: “Rebound!”
But Georgetown was outrebounded 43-36, and Seton Hall grabbed 16 offensive rebounds that led to 16 second-chance points. The Hoyas registered 14 that led to 11 points.
Second-half defense
Georgetown played some of its best defense of the second half to orchestrate its comeback. The Pirates led 41-34 with 14:05 left before the Hoyas forced them to miss seven of their next eight shots before the Pirates rallied to the win.
