The further Tom Brady gets from the game and the more the shine comes off him, the easier it will be to see the most stunning, essential, fact about his career: it was entirely self-made, manufactured. “Poor build…Gets knocked down easily,” a draft scout wrote about him so infamously all those years ago. What if Brady had accepted that as the final judgment, surrendered to the opinion that it was who he was, and ever would be? Don’t ever let the seven Super Bowls and the statistical records gloss over that most vital lesson.