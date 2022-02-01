Brady’s legacy is this: he proved that any kid with perfectly ordinary athletic prospects, the middle of the packer, who doesn’t come with some preloaded or far-fetched anatomical gift, can construct greatness. What makes a great is an inner curiosity, an urge to see what might happen with enough study and sweat to overcome weaknesses and fill in blanks, and if you study and sweat hard enough for long enough, you can win everything in sight and leave so many unattainable records etched into the books that they might as well be written in granite.
Brady’s 2000 NFL draft evaluation will go down in history as one of those infamous misjudgments on a par with a talent scout’s assessment of Fred Astaire’s screen test: “Can act. Can’t sing. Can dance a little.” It’s worth reciting the assessment of Brady in full once more for posterity and the pure fun of it. “Skinny, lacks great physical stature and arm strength,” the scout wrote, “lacks mobility and the ability to avoid the rush, lacks a really strong arm. Can’t drive the ball down the field. Does not throw a really tight spiral. System-type player who can get exposed if forced to ad-lib.” Was it really so inaccurate? No, it wasn’t. It was merely the truth — but the incomplete truth.
The complete truth was that at every single stage of his career, he labored to overcome major physical deficits, as anyone who worked with him over the years tried to tell you. As Tom Moore, legendary offensive consultant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, said before last year’s Super Bowl triumph, “He wanted to have greatness and he worked hard to get it, it didn’t just fall out of the trees. Every day he comes to work, he brings his lunch pail.”
At Junipero Serra High school, he started out as a scrub on a team that didn’t win game.
“When I showed up as a freshman in high school, I didn’t know how to put pads in my pants,” he once said. Brady spent four years at Michigan, fighting his way off the bench, and even as a senior his coaches made him split time with a sophomore, Drew Henson, who they saw as more talented. His initial goal when the New England Patriots drafted him with 199th pick, was just to “be a consistent, dependable player,” he said.
Even at his peak and his prime — actually was there ever anything less than a prime? — he was not a great improviser, could not throw well on the move with those slow feet. He had to know where he was going with the ball and get it away quick in order to look so good. He never hid from the fact; he just refined his throwing motion and scorched his eyes staring at film so he could outsmart the people boring down on him.
“Not everybody is great at everything,” he said at an Adobe corporate summit in 2020. “There’s things I don’t do very well… I recognize that I’m a person who doesn’t run around and try to ad-lib and make things happen after the ball is in my hand. So much of my thinking happens before I ever touch the ball. So, by the time I do touch the ball, I’m on the clock, and I know that my clock has to move very quickly in order to anticipate… I don’t like guesswork. I don’t like the idea of just trying to figure things out on the go.”
Brady’s litany of performances is susceptible to mythologizing, and the years of glossy magazine covers only enhanced the impression that he had some kind of mysterious ease. The highlight films with voice-over narration make his play seem cinematic and the victories inevitable. But the reality was that game day was just one small part of his work week, and a Super Bowl in February was just one small part of his year-round labor. “It’s what he does in April and May and June,” says his friend and documentarian Gotham Chopra. “It’s film work, and obsessing over his hip movements, and watching game tape in the middle of June at 11 o’clock at night.”
That’s what made him finally call it a career — not his age, but the effort required.
In retirement, perhaps he will finally begin to show his years, and eventually become just another un-suave, plodding person, a bad golfer with a steadily thickening middle. As he takes his long, slow walk toward averageness, remember that he’s just going back to where he started, with all the rest of us.