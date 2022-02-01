Team building
Two years ago, the Bengals were 2-14. They were awful, and they set out on a conventional path of rebuilding through the draft. They had already picked up a few starters (if not stars) in the 2019 draft, landing contributors like offensive tackle Jonah Williams, tight end Drew Sample and linebacker Germaine Pratt. In 2020, they drafted star quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Tee Higgins and linebacker Logan Wilson, their leading tackler this season. Last year, they got receiver Ja’Marr Chase and kicker Evan McPherson. They also made some savvy moves in free agency, acquiring defensive end Trey Hendrickson and others.
Burrow, of course, was the key in leading the AFC North winners to the Super Bowl after back-to-back upsets of the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs. His emergence follows that of Josh Allen, who exploded last season to lead the Buffalo Bills to the AFC championship game. Burrow has already taken the Bengals a step further, showcasing a team that was smart and efficient in its rapid rebuilding effort.
The Rams, on the other hand, opted not to build through the draft, trading away many of their valuable picks to rack up name-brand stars. Their aggressive approach paid off and gave them a flashy roster, from quarterback Matthew Stafford to cornerback Jalen Ramsey to linebackers Leonard Floyd and Von Miller to receiver Odell Beckham Jr., all acquired via trades or free agency. That approach may give them a shorter competitive life span than the typical Super Bowl contender, but it made them into a great team this year.
The Stafford move — an offseason blockbuster trade in which the Rams sent quarterback Jared Goff and a trove of draft picks to the Detroit Lions — was a gamble that has already paid off. Stafford was one of the best quarterbacks in football against the blitz, and he came up big in important games. Sure, he committed a few too many turnovers — tying for the league lead with 17 interceptions — but he was often able to recover and put the Rams in position to win.
Their aggressive team-building strategy will eventually catch up to them. But they want to win now, and they’ve put themselves in position to claim their first championship since 2000.
Star receivers
The Bengals received plenty of criticism after taking Chase with the No. 5 overall pick last spring instead of opting for an offensive lineman. While they needed help on the line, they opted to pair Chase with Burrow, his former teammate on LSU’s national championship-winning team. As it turned out, it was a brilliant decision. Chase caught 81 passes for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns, and his addition helped put the Cincinnati offense over the top.
The offensive line remains a problem, but the Bengals can (and should) address that during the offseason. In his rookie campaign, Burrow was on track to be the league’s most-hit quarterback until he suffered a November ACL injury that ended his season prematurely. This year, he was sacked an NFL-leading 51 times during the regular season — and nine times in the divisional round win over the Titans. Still, with Chase and Higgins — who added 74 catches and more than 1,000 receiving yards — the passing attack is set.
The Rams, meantime, watched Cooper Kupp develop into one of the best receivers in the league and a fringe MVP candidate. Kupp amassed one of the most statistically dominant seasons in league history, leading the NFL in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16). And Beckham has, by all appearances, been a better teammate than he was in Cleveland and has become a valuable option for Stafford, catching touchdowns in five of the Rams’ final seven regular season games. The Rams could have settled for what they had, but they instead opted for yet another gamble that worked.
The right pass rush
The Bengals added to their pass rush with the free agent signing of Hendrickson, who finished with 14 sacks and 27 quarterback pressures during his first season in Cincinnati.
The Rams were already in great shape with Aaron Donald, one of the best defensive tackles in NFL history and a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. But they kept adding there, too. By getting Floyd last year and Miller in a November trade, they can put great pressure on virtually any quarterback. Losing former defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, who left to become the head coach of the crosstown Chargers, required an adjustment. Staley had directed the No. 1-ranked defense in 2020, and while this Rams team may have taken a step back statistically, it is often dependable when it counts.
Young head coaches
Cincinnati’s Zac Taylor is 38 and has already been a head coach for three years. His young mind — and young coaching staff — have been a key part of the Bengals’ resurgence, and his work in developing Burrow made this playoff run possible.
It’s amazing to think that McVay has been the Rams’ head coach for five years — and he’s still only 36. McVay, who will be coaching in his second Super Bowl, is a great play-caller and a better leader. He took over a team that had 10 straight losing seasons and has turned it into a mainstay near the top of the NFC West standings — with five straight winning records. And in this Super Bowl, he’ll have an offense led by Stafford instead of Goff.
Dependable running backs
Because of injuries during his first four NFL seasons, Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon missed 14 games but still had two 1,000-yard campaigns. This season, he stayed healthy for 16 games and rushed for 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns.
McVay had to keep shuffling his running backs because of injuries, but the backfield is now in good shape before the most important game of the year. The Rams ranked 25th in rushing yards this season, but Cam Akers — who was expected to have a breakout season — is back on the field after an Achilles’ injury during the summer, and Sony Michel is also contributing. The running offense remains vital for McVay.