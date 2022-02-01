The Rams, meantime, watched Cooper Kupp develop into one of the best receivers in the league and a fringe MVP candidate. Kupp amassed one of the most statistically dominant seasons in league history, leading the NFL in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16). And Beckham has, by all appearances, been a better teammate than he was in Cleveland and has become a valuable option for Stafford, catching touchdowns in five of the Rams’ final seven regular season games. The Rams could have settled for what they had, but they instead opted for yet another gamble that worked.