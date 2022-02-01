Maryland Coach Mike Locksley had turned to the accomplished Steele to revive a defense that struggled under Brian Stewart, who was hired last year to replace Jon Hoke. Hoke, who held the position during the 2019 and 2020 seasons, left College Park to become the secondary coach for the Atlanta Falcons.
The 63-year-old Steele was the head coach at Baylor from 1999 to 2002, after several years as an assistant with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. More recently, he has served as the defensive coordinator at Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Auburn, and was briefly the interim head coach last year at Tennessee, his alma mater, between the firing of Jeremy Pruitt and hiring of Josh Heupel.
Steele and Cristobal worked together when both were at Alabama. Cristobal, who played for the Hurricanes, returned to Coral Gables, Fla., in December after four seasons as head coach at Oregon.
Stewart, whose contract with Maryland ran through 2023, remained on Locksley’s staff as of last week, when it was unclear what role he might have going forward.
Steele’s move from Maryland to Miami was first reported by On3.com.
Emily Giambalvo contributed to this report.