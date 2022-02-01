Malik Hall’s driving layup over Donta Scott with 1.9 seconds left was the difference as the No. 13 Spartans (17-4, 8-2 Big Ten) escaped after squandering a 15-point lead in the second half.
Eric Ayala had 15 points for the Terrapins (11-11, 3-8), who have dropped back-to-back games at home.
“As a team, I think we fought hard, and it’s something we can build off of,” Ayala said.
The Spartans came out of a timeout with 11.7 seconds to go and eventually fed it to Hall. He worked his way to the basket while being pestered by Scott, then managed to get off a shot just beyond the reach of Scott and a trailing Julian Reese.
Fatts Russell’s heave from near midcourt was off target, sealing Michigan State’s victory.
“Hall made a good read,” Maryland interim coach Danny Manning said. “He put his head down, [went to his] right hand and went to the basket and made a tough shot. He was a tough matchup for us all game long and made a lot of timely buckets. I thought we did a decent job of trying to contest it, but he got to his spot.”
That Maryland managed to make it that interesting was a credit to a team that looked like it was headed for its second consecutive lopsided loss. The Terps trailed by as many as 18 in the second half of Saturday’s 68-55 setback against Indiana.
This time, the Spartans were on the verge of a blowout when they took a 42-27 lead a few minutes after the break. But the Terps scored the next 11 points and Michigan State couldn’t push the lead to double digits again.
“We’re 15 up and should have been able to close it out and we didn’t,” Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo said. “It was because of them playing well, them playing harder than hell, getting to loose balls and rebounds and us taking a few bad shots and making a few bad plays.”
Russell’s three-pointer with 2:49 remaining finally tied it at 61. The teams each made a pair of foul shots on their next possessions, but the defenses largely controlled the final minutes.
Maryland had two chances to take the lead in the last minute. Ayala missed a shot with 38.4 seconds left, but it went out of bounds off a Spartans defender. Russell then tried to get to the basket but had the ball poked away. It went off his foot, and the Spartans took over.
Maryland didn’t let Michigan State build a substantial lead in the first 15 minutes, and tied it at 25 with 4:50 left in the half on two Qudus Wahab free throws. But the Terps’ offense went silent, and Michigan State closed the half on a 10-0 run to create some separation.
Chief among Maryland’s first-half problems were its turnovers (eight in 31 possessions) and the Spartans’ efficiency in punishing the Terps for their miscues. Michigan State held a 14-2 edge in points off takeaways at the break, with five of the points part of the late spurt. The Spartans managed just three points off turnovers in the second half.
Here’s what else to know from Tuesday’s game:
Russell’s return
Maryland received a scare in Saturday’s loss when Russell departed with 4:06 left after injuring his left wrist. The graduate student didn’t miss any more time, taking his usual spot in the Terps’ starting lineup Tuesday.
With his wrist taped, Russell picked up a foul and made a basket in the first 30 seconds. He finished with 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting in 34 minutes.
Small lineup, big results
Manning opted to go with a small lineup with 5:02 remaining and the Terps trailing 59-54, moving Scott to center. Part of it was a response to the Spartans’ dabbling with smaller lineups, though those were partially dictated by foul trouble.
Maryland only made one more substitution, putting Reese in for Hakim Hart with 24.4 seconds left. The Terps didn’t allow a field goal with the smaller lineup on the floor.
“We can put a lot of length out there with a small lineup and switch a lot defensively,” Manning said. “We have to do a better job of getting downhill with that small lineup.”
Back to .500
For the second time in two weeks, Maryland dipped to .500 overall after suffering back-to-back losses. When the Terps fell to 9-9 with a Jan. 18 loss at Michigan, they responded with consecutive victories over Illinois and Rutgers.
Now, they’re back to break-even on the season. If Maryland falls Sunday at Ohio State, it would mark the first time it is under .500 six or more games into a season since going 12-16 in 1992-93.