On Tuesday, the union offered a rebuttal to those proposals, suggesting that it would be willing to drop its request for a bonus pool of $105 million to $100 million while also reducing the number of rookies who would qualify for a full year of service time. Instead of awarding a full year of service time to rookies who finish in the top 10 in Wins Above Replacement at their position (in this case, WAR would be an average of the Baseball Reference and FanGraphs version of the statistic), the union agreed that only those players who finished in the top seven at their positions would get that extra year. In the more crowded pitching and outfield position groups, the union dropped its desire to award a full year to any rookie who placed in the top 30 in WAR at those positions to those who finished in the top 20.