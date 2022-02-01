For context, progress in these negotiations looks something like this:
A week ago, MLB representatives made a partial proposal that centered on plans to address two of the many issues under negotiation. They agreed to a framework that could combat service time manipulation by incentivizing teams to promote top prospects and awarding a full year of service to rookies who meet elite performance parameters. They agreed to a union-proposed method of paying highly productive young players more than they made under the previous CBA by creating a central store of bonus-pool funds to distribute to the highest-achieving players with fewer than three years of service time.
On Tuesday, the union offered a rebuttal to those proposals, suggesting that it would be willing to drop its request for a bonus pool of $105 million to $100 million while also reducing the number of rookies who would qualify for a full year of service time. Instead of awarding a full year of service time to rookies who finish in the top 10 in Wins Above Replacement at their position (in this case, WAR would be an average of the Baseball Reference and FanGraphs version of the statistic), the union agreed that only those players who finished in the top seven at their positions would get that extra year. In the more crowded pitching and outfield position groups, the union dropped its desire to award a full year to any rookie who placed in the top 30 in WAR at those positions to those who finished in the top 20.
If those details seem small and the compromises minor, they are. MLB considers agreeing to those two frameworks at all a massive concession. The union feels MLB is lowballing it at every turn, not only pushing it away from the major changes it entered these negotiations seeking but refusing to give an inch on smaller ones, too.
The result, two weeks before pitchers and catchers are set to report, is a growing sense that the sides remain too far apart and are moving too slowly to expect an agreement in time for spring training to begin on time. A deal may have to come this week for that to happen, given that MLB would need time to lift the lockout, restart free agency and the normal offseason machinations, and give teams time to pull together rosters.
And while MLB and union representatives plan to meet again Wednesday to discuss non-core economic issues — in other words, to chip away at the less significant parts of the CBA while the big guys hash out the major issues — no meeting between the top negotiators to work on the top issues is scheduled. MLB team owners are scheduled to attend their quarterly meetings in Orlando next week, and multiple people familiar with MLB’s and the union’s plans suggest those meetings will not leave much time for negotiating, given MLB leadership’s obligations to the owners.
If no progress comes by the end of those meetings Feb. 10, the sides will have five days to move from contentious meetings yielding little compromise to a complete agreement just to have a deal in place by the time pitchers and catchers are scheduled to arrive. That a deal would be in place in time to restart the offseason and give teams a chance to build their rosters and sign free agents and make trades is growing less realistic by the day.