“I’ll be ready. I feel phenomenal,” Delle Donne said. “I have been going to work every single day, working on my movements, getting so much stronger on the court. Now I’m back.
“I haven't had pain in months now, thank goodness. So I feel like I'm moving again like my younger self, but even better and more efficient.”
This was the most optimistic Delle Donne has been about her overall health since having a pair of surgeries to address a herniated disc. She detailed recent workouts where she was going through pivots and reverse pivots and counter moves without pain. Delle Donne described feeling “springy” with the ability to change direction and have no aftereffects from all the rotating that could cause back issues to flare up. That workout lasted an hour and a half without any issues.
Delle Donne will participate in the 2022 USA Basketball women’s national team training camp this week in D.C., but won’t play in the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament. The plans are to do individual drills and some five-on-one, but no full contact with an eye on being full-go for the Mystics training camp in late April.
“It just felt right,” Delle Donne said about the recent workout. “I hadn’t felt that in such a long time.”
Delle Donne has not just been rehabbing. She and Alysha Clark played the role of key recruiters during this free agency period — specifically reaching out to center Elizabeth Williams. The Mystics added Williams on a one-year deal, according to a person familiar with the contract, to go along with forward Myisha Hines-Allen, forward Tianna Hawkins, guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and forward Megan Gustafson. Hines-Allen agreed to a three-year deal with salaries of $170,000, $175,000 and $180,000, according to multiple people with knowledge of the contract. She celebrated with a steak as she’s currently over in Italy.
“It was pretty cool, to be honest,” Hines-Allen said about the process. “When I first started talking to teams and speaking with my agent, they were like, where do you want to be? I was like, D.C. D.C. is like home for me. This is where I where I'm growing up, where I want to be.
“So for me, it was always D.C. and then keeping my options open, but I always wanted to be back in D.C.”
Mystics Coach/General Manager Mike Thibault intends to add a backup point guard in free agency later this week. Thibault said keeping Hines-Allen and Emma Meesseman were the priorities, though Meesseman elected to sign with the Chicago Sky. There is a bit of a throwback feel to this free agency as Hines-Allen, Hawkins and Walker-Kimbrough were all members of the 2019 championship team.
The addition also has a distinct defensive feel as Williams becomes the fourth player on the team to be elected to an all-defensive team in the last three seasons, along with Natasha Cloud, Ariel Atkins and Clark. Thibault talked about Williams’s ability to communicate on defense and be the quarterback of the unit on the back end.
“For us to be competitive for a championship, we have to be a really good defensive team,” Thibault said. “And I think that we didn't get to see last year without Alysha and Elena playing what some of that looked like for us. Let's not forget that those two players coming back to health and playing on our team is a huge step toward that.
“And I think in Elizabeth’s case … a lot of people have talked about her great defensive ability. But I think what she’s going to be able to do for us is on both ends before. She knows how to play in the style we want to play.”
Williams, a Virginia Beach native, is excited about the opportunity to play closer to home and join a roster with a clear-cut goal of winning a championship. She and Hawkins actually had lockers next to each other in Atlanta. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder was named the league’s most improved player in 2016, earned an all-star spot in 2017 and was on the all-defensive first team in 2020. She averaged 5.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks last season while shooting 51.6 percent from the field. Thibault also praised her strength as a screener with the ability to be a threat in pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop situations.
“Just being able to add to the culture that’s already been established here,” Williams said. “I know everyone talks about me defensively, and, obviously, I’m going to come in and be that same defensive player, but I’m going to contribute in any way that I can. So I’m just really excited to be a part of this to help compete for a championship, to come in every day as a pro and do what I love with a great group of people.”
After a busy start to free agency to replenish the roster, Thibault said Monday that the plan is to hold onto the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft barring something “wacky” happening.
