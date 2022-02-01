In between 2006 Air Force (No. 270) and 2019 Iowa (No. 302), there were no at-large selection seeded 10th or worse with a nonconference schedule strength ranked worse than 250th. Last year spoiled the trend a little more; Rutgers (256th), like Iowa two seasons earlier, was a No. 10 seed. Then there was Drake (No. 305), which wound up in a play-in game.
Still, 2021 — with the limited nonconference situations brought on by the pandemic — might prove a bit of an anomaly. Historically, the NCAA basketball committee has generally punished borderline tournament teams for playing lousy schedules.
This doesn’t tend to impact seeding as much as selection, so a team safely in the field doesn’t have much to worry about. However, there are some at-large contenders who might be wise to put some space between themselves and the edge of the field in the coming weeks.
Iowa (14-7, 260th nonconference strength of schedule entering Tuesday). The Hawkeyes own the classic not-much-great/pretty-much-nothing-bad profile. Beating Indiana at home and Utah State on a neutral floor are their biggest assets, and there is no shortage of remaining opportunities to collect quality victories. Their worst loss on paper was a stumble at Rutgers, hardly an egregious sin.
If Iowa hangs around .500 in the Big Ten, it should be in good shape to avoid a harrowing Selection Sunday. The remaining schedule is favorable enough that they should do exactly that.
TCU (15-4, 261st NCSOS). The Horned Frogs played five bottom-100 teams, which explains the SOS issues. But they’ve also now defeated LSU and Texas A&M and are 7-2 away from home.
With favorable rankings across all the metrics on the NCAA team sheets, TCU probably won’t have much to worry about if it can navigate the rest of Big 12 play at around .500.
Texas A&M (15-6, 263rd NCSOS). Remaining in the Lone Star State, the Aggies have dropped four in a row (including Saturday’s 11-point loss at home against South Carolina) to find themselves in a tenuous position heading into February.
Buzz Williams’s team will have chances to nail down a Quadrant 1 victory the rest of the way. The next one, though, will be A&M’s first (unless Arkansas can scramble into the top 30 of the NET and give a boost to the Aggies’ Jan. 8 victory). In other words, A&M’s profile has problems that are more pressing than its out-of-conference work.
Arkansas (16-5, 270th NCSOS). The Razorbacks got a bump from playing (and beating) West Virginia on Saturday, but their six-game winning streak is worth more than an improved nonconference schedule.
Things start to get tricky Saturday when Mississippi State comes to Fayetteville. Eight of the Hogs’ last nine regular season games are against credible at-large contenders. Win half of those, and they won’t be in danger of missing the field.
Washington State (12-7, 292nd NCSOS). The Cougars do well in the NET (No. 37) and other predictive metrics because of their habit of winning by blowout (nine by double digits) and losing close games (all by six points or less).
But there’s still a need to win high-profile games, and the best Washington State can manage is a Quadrant 2 victory at Utah. Couple that with an unremarkable schedule, and there’s quite the hill to climb for an at-large nod in Pullman.
Southern Methodist (16-4, 314th NCSOS). The Mustangs have quietly won 13 of their last 14, winning home games against Dayton and Vanderbilt and picking off Memphis along the way. They’re a good team with strength at both ends of the floor.
There just aren’t many chances to demonstrate it against high-end competition in the American Athletic. SMU’s path to an at-large is narrower than it should be; avoiding a bewildering loss or two in league play is a must. Beating Houston (either Feb. 9 at home or Feb. 27 on the road) would be extremely helpful in getting the committee to look past a questionable out-of-league slate.
Southern California (18-3, 316th NCSOS). The Trojans would need a massive collapse for their nonleague schedule to become a factor. They went 10-0 outside the Pac-12, with a neutral-site defeat of San Diego State the most valuable victory.
Still, here’s a number that should concern Andy Enfield’s team: Its 63.7 percent work at the foul line, better than only 10 other Division I teams.
Wake Forest (17-5, 330th NCSOS). The Demon Deacons have just two winning seasons in the last 11, so it’s understandable why they opted for a manageable slate before league play. But with the ACC down to an unusual degree, Wake Forest probably needs to lean on quantity rather than quality to get into the tournament.
Put another way, the Demon Deacons need to avoid silly losses that pop up in Quadrant 3 (or 4) of the NCAA’s team sheets. So far, so good for a team that’s probably looking at a spot in an 8/9 game at the moment.
Indiana (16-5, 337th NCSOS). Most other metrics smile upon the Hoosiers, who have made up for a mostly hollow out-of-league resume (besides beating Notre Dame in Indianapolis) by knocking off Purdue and Ohio State at home. Indiana is nonetheless a team that would be wise to handle business against the bottom of the Big Ten and avoid giving reasons to leave it out of the field.
Field notes
Last four included: San Diego State, Creighton, West Virginia, San Francisco
First four on the outside: Florida, Notre Dame, VCU, Florida State
Next four on the outside: Belmont, Southern Methodist, Mississippi State, Texas A&M
Moving in: Jacksonville State, Hawaii, North Carolina, North Texas, Oklahoma
Moving out: Cal State Fullerton, Florida State, Liberty, Texas A&M, UAB
Conference call: Big 12 (8), Big East (7), Big Ten (7), Southeastern (6), Atlantic Coast (4), Pac-12 (4), Mountain West (4), West Coast (4)
Bracket projection
Midwest vs. East; West vs. South
Midwest Region
Greenville, S.C.
(1) SOUTHEASTERN/Auburn vs. (16) SWAC/Southern-COLONIAL/UNC Wilmington winner
(8) Iowa vs. (9) Wake Forest
Buffalo
(5) Texas vs. (12) METRO ATLANTIC/Iona
(4) Michigan State vs. (13) SUMMIT/South Dakota State
Pittsburgh
(3) Villanova vs. (14) IVY/Princeton
(6) Iowa State vs. (11) North Carolina
San Diego
(7) MOUNTAIN WEST/Boise State vs. (10) MISSOURI VALLEY/Loyola Chicago
(2) UCLA vs. (15) BIG SKY/Weber State
Another Big 12 team that handled its business last week? Iowa State, which won at Oklahoma State before drubbing Missouri by 17. It wasn’t a great SEC team for the Cyclones to be paired with, but it was to be expected after going 2-22 last season. … North Carolina doesn’t have a Quadrant 1 victory in six tries. All of those games were away from Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels are going to need to win at more noteworthy places than Boston College (9-11) and Georgia Tech (9-11) to hang on to an at-large slot.
Boise State is 4-0 in Quadrant 1 games, 6-1 on the road and 3-1 in neutral site games. On paper, the Broncos look better than the rest of the contingent of Mountain West tournament contenders. … Two stumbles in as many weekends for Loyola Chicago have imperiled the Ramblers’ at-large hopes. Sunday’s trip to Missouri State will be an intriguing one in the suddenly tight Missouri Valley race.
East Region
Indianapolis
(1) Purdue vs. (16) BIG WEST/Hawaii-SOUTHLAND/New Orleans winner
(8) ATLANTIC 10/Davidson vs. (9) Arkansas
Portland, Ore.
(5) Connecticut vs. (12) SOUTHERN/Chattanooga
(4) Texas Tech vs. (13) CONFERENCE USA/North Texas
Pittsburgh
(3) AMERICAN ATHLETIC/Houston vs. (14) NORTHEAST/Wagner
(6) Ohio State vs. (11) Oklahoma
Indianapolis
(7) Xavier vs. (10) Oregon
(2) Kentucky vs. (15) WESTERN ATHLETIC/Seattle
Jaden Ivey’s winning shot Sunday against Ohio State helped Purdue improve to 6-2 in Quadrant 1 games. If the Boilermakers aren’t a No. 1 seed at this point, they’re awfully close. … Can’t help but to think Texas Tech fans might just take a victory over Texas in Beard’s return to Lubbock on Tuesday over any postseason success. Perhaps that’s a stretch, if only a slight one. That should be one of the season’s most raucous environments. …
Ohio State and Oklahoma have never met in the NCAA tournament. The Buckeyes have gone 34 times, the Sooners 33 times. … Seattle hasn’t been to the tournament since 1969, though nearly three decades of that drought was spent as an NAIA school.
West Region
Portland, Ore.
(1) WEST COAST/Gonzaga vs. (16) PATRIOT/Colgate
(8) Texas Christian vs. (9) Colorado State
Milwaukee
(5) Tennessee vs. (12) Creighton/San Francisco winner
(4) BIG TEN/Illinois vs. (13) MID-AMERICAN/Toledo
San Diego
(6) Alabama vs. (11) Wyoming
(3) PAC-12/Arizona vs. (14) HORIZON/Oakland
Fort Worth, Texas
(7) Marquette vs. (10) Miami
(2) BIG 12/Kansas vs. SUN BELT/Arkansas State
Colorado State has dropped back-to-back games, an unsettling 14-point rout at home against UNLV followed by a riveting overtime setback at Wyoming. The Rams remain in the field, but they’ve dropped two seed lines in less than a week. … At some point, San Francisco has to collect some useful victories. No pressure or anything, but Thursday’s trip to BYU is a big one for the Dons. …
Arizona took a hit with its loss at UCLA, but gets a chance to bounce back — and improve its long-term seeding prospects — when the Bruins visit Tucson on Thursday. … Marquette’s seven-game winning streak solidified its tournament status, but Sunday’s loss to Providence is the start of a rough three-game stretch. Villanova and Connecticut are up next for the Golden Eagles.
South Region
Fort Worth, Texas
(1) Baylor vs. (16) MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC/Norfolk State
(8) BYU vs. (9) Indiana
Buffalo
(5) LSU vs. (12) San Diego State/West Virginia winner
(4) BIG EAST/Providence vs. (13) AMERICA EAST/Vermont
Milwaukee
(3) Wisconsin vs. (14) ATLANTIC SUN/Jacksonville State
(6) Southern California vs. (11) Seton Hall
Greenville, S.C.
(7) Saint Mary’s vs. (10) OHIO VALLEY/Murray State
(2) ATLANTIC COAST/Duke vs. (15) BIG SOUTH/Longwood
It was a bit surprising that BYU’s miserable trip last week — with one-possession losses to Santa Clara and Pacific — didn’t leave more of a mark on the Cougars’ profile. If there’s further slippage, the Saturday setback at Pacific in particular could haunt BYU. … Providence is 18-2, but 10-0 in games decided by single digits. The Friars are good, but that sort of success in close games is hard for anyone to sustain. …
With four losses in its last five, Seton Hall is teetering. Tuesday’s trip to woeful Georgetown is an opportunity for the Pirates to get well — or spiral further toward the edge of the field. … If Murray State (20-2, 10-0 Ohio Valley) continues its push through the league but loses in its league final (to, say, Belmont), it’s going to be a tough team for the committee to ignore. Belmont (2019) and Drake (2021) — both at-large picks — wouldn’t be terrible comps for a Racers team sitting at 29-3.