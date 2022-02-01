Another Big 12 team that handled its business last week? Iowa State, which won at Oklahoma State before drubbing Missouri by 17. It wasn’t a great SEC team for the Cyclones to be paired with, but it was to be expected after going 2-22 last season. … North Carolina doesn’t have a Quadrant 1 victory in six tries. All of those games were away from Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels are going to need to win at more noteworthy places than Boston College (9-11) and Georgia Tech (9-11) to hang on to an at-large slot.