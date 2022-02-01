“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” Brady wrote on social media. “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”
Brady’s official pronouncement came three days after Saturday’s confusion in which his health and wellness company announced that he was done playing, then backtracked. But this time, Brady made the announcement himself.
“I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions,” Brady wrote. “And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100 [percent] of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”
Brady, 44, walks away after winning six Super Bowl crowns during his two decades with the New England Patriots, then another with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is the NFL’s career leader in passing yards and touchdown passes, among many other categories. Brady was a three-time NFL most valuable player and a five-time Super Bowl MVP.
“Tom Brady will be remembered as one of the greatest to ever play in the NFL,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a written statement. “An incredible competitor and leader, his stellar career is remarkable for its longevity but also for the sustained excellence he displayed year after year. Tom made everyone around him better and always seemed to rise to the occasion in the biggest moments…. He inspired fans in New England, Tampa and around the world with one of the greatest careers in NFL history. It has been a privilege to watch him compete and have him in the NFL."
Brady led the league in passing attempts, completions, passing yards and touchdown passes even in his final season, his second with the Buccaneers after leaving the Patriots amid much fanfare in free agency prior to the 2020 season.
The Buccaneers were eliminated from the NFC playoffs in a divisional-round game against the Los Angeles Rams nine days before Brady’s retirement. Brady and the Buccaneers overcame a 27-3 deficit to tie that game in the final minute but lost, 30-27, on a field goal by the Rams as time expired. He could not quite complete another remarkable comeback in what would be, as it turned out, his final game.
Brady said after that game that he had not made a decision about retirement. His retirement was confirmed on social media Saturday by his company, TB12 Sports. A person with knowledge of the matter said Saturday it was believed that Brady indeed was retiring. ESPN reported that Brady was done playing. But the company later deleted its retirement post and Brady’s agent, Don Yee, issued a written statement in which he said that Brady “will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy.”
As recently as Monday night, Brady said on his “Let’s Go!” podcast that he had not made a decision.
“I’m just still going through the process that I said I was going through,” Brady said on Monday’s podcast. “Sometimes it takes some time to really evaluate how you feel, what you want to do. And I think when the time’s right, I’ll be ready to make a decision one way or another, just like I said last week.”
A father of three, Brady had spoken of the family concerns weighing on him. It became increasingly clear that it was not about whether he would retire, but about him attempting to make the announcement on his terms.
“We’re in such an era of information, and people want to be in front of the news often,” Brady said in Monday’s podcast. “And I totally understand that and understand that’s the environment we’re in. But I think for me, I’m just literally, it’s day-to-day with me. I’m just trying to do the best I can every day and evaluate things as they come and trying to make a great decision for me and my family.”