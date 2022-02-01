“I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions,” Brady wrote on social media. “And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100 [percent] of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”
Brady, 44, walks away after winning seven Super Bowl titles, the first six of which came during his two decades with the New England Patriots. He spent the past two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and secured his seventh Super Bowl triumph.
This is a developing story and will be updated.