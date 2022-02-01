The No. 4 Cubs, winners of 14 straight ISL championships and longtime mainstays in The Post’s Top 20 rankings, have every reason to play with confidence. But this winter has brought a new challenge in the rise of another ISL powerhouse: Sidwell Friends. The Quakers are widely regarded as the best team in the country. Visitation (14-1) lost to them in mid-January but have taken care of business otherwise, winning every other game by an average of 21 points. The Cubs will travel to Sidwell for a rematch next week.