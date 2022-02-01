Tall glided to the hoop and laid the ball in, giving her team the largest lead of a game that had been dominated by defense. Visitation went on to win Tuesday night’s key Independent School League matchup, 63-51, in Northwest Washington.
“Our work ethic is where it has never been before,” Tall said. “Our defense, when we play it right, makes us hard to beat. We feel like we can stop anybody.”
The No. 4 Cubs, winners of 14 straight ISL championships and longtime mainstays in The Post’s Top 20 rankings, have every reason to play with confidence. But this winter has brought a new challenge in the rise of another ISL powerhouse: Sidwell Friends. The Quakers are widely regarded as the best team in the country. Visitation (14-1) lost to them in mid-January but have taken care of business otherwise, winning every other game by an average of 21 points. The Cubs will travel to Sidwell for a rematch next week.
“Now to win the ISL, you have to go through the number one team in the country. Usually you have to go through us,” Visitation Coach Mike McCarthy said. “But that gives us a great opportunity. … We look forward to the challenge.”
The closest of Visitation’s 13 wins entering Tuesday was a 10-point victory over Maret two weeks ago. The No. 11 Frogs (10-5) have established themselves as a strong team in the ISL and have been knocking on the door of the area’s elite for a while. They, too, are unafraid to face some of the region’s best programs.
Early in Tuesday’s game, the Frogs seemed eager to even the season series, coming out in a full-court press and pounding the ball inside. But Visitation adapted, slowly gaining confidence as it stiffened on defense and picked apart Maret’s zone with crisp passes. At halftime, the Cubs led by seven.
Visitation’s ability to take what’s given has been a theme on and off the court as the program navigates cancellations, postponement and coronavirus pauses.
“We’ve been adjusting all year with so many changes,” junior forward Simone Lewis said. “Our coaches always help us make the adjustments that we need, and everyone’s ready to do what’s asked of them.”
Tuesday’s second half featured a few more surges by the Frogs, but Visitation knows how to hold on to a lead. The Cubs answered each run with a timely basket, usually set up by a steal. Sophomore Toby Nweke led a balanced scoring effort with 18 points.
“We’re at our best when we’re sharing the ball, moving around, setting screens, talking,” Nweke said. “Instead of competing for things, we want to act like a family.”
