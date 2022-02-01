“That’s a tough question because you don’t really think about it that way,” Burrow said Sunday. “You just think about it as going into an offseason and working really hard for potential opportunities. And this is what you work so hard for. We didn’t go into [the] offseason saying, ‘Hey, we’ve got to have a great offseason to make it to the Super Bowl next year.’ I think everyone just went into it and said, ‘I have to get better as a player, so we can be better as a team.’ ”