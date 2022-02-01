After erasing a pair of one-goal deficits, the Capitals came out on top when defenseman Dmitry Orlov scored in overtime for a wild, 4-3 victory at PPG Paints Arena. Orlov’s winner, on a snipe from the slot, came with 42.8 seconds left, and it was his second goal of the night.
The score was knotted at 3 after two periods and remained that way going into overtime. Pittsburgh’s Bryan Rust and the Capitals’ Daniel Sprong traded goals in the middle period. Rust’s tally was his second power-play goal of the night, and Sprong’s equalizer, which came on a slick drive to the net with 41.3 seconds left, tied it and gave the Capitals momentum.
But even after its second straight win following a stretch of three losses in four games, Washington’s immediate concern was the status of goaltender Vitek Vanecek.
Vanecek left with an upper-body injury about six minutes into the game and did not return; he was replaced by Ilya Samsonov. The Penguins’ Kasperi Kapanen crashed into Vanecek early, and it appeared Vanecek’s helmet hit the goal post. Samsonov was stellar in relief and finished with 43 saves on 45 shots.
Tuesday’s game started fast and was a special teams-filled affair. The Penguins finished 3 for 5 with the man advantage. The Capitals went 1 for 2 and also had a shorthanded goal.
Center Nic Dowd’s shorthanded breakaway goal opened the scoring for Washington. Penguins defenseman Kris Letang committed a turnover at the Capitals’ blue line, and Dowd had time and space all alone down the middle of the ice to score at 5:50 of the first period. The Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin beat Vanecek with a power-play dart 36 seconds later to knot the score, and Samsonov entered shortly thereafter.
Rust gave the Penguins a 2-1 lead with his power-play goal in front, past a sprawling, stickless Samsonov at 11:26. Rust’s goal capped a crisp passing sequence with the man advantage.
Orlov tied the score at 2 when he knocked in a rebound on the power play with 3:47 left in the first. Conor Sheary had the initial rush chance, which was stopped by Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry, but Orlov pounced on the puck in front.
Here’s what to know from the Capitals’ win:
Goal disallowed
With the Capitals trailing 3-2 about seven minutes into the second period, it appeared Dowd had scored his second goal of the night with a deflection in front. But Pittsburgh challenged, citing goaltender interference, and the officials agreed.
Video review determined Dowd had “significant presence in the crease,” which impaired Jarry’s “ability to play his position to his goal.” Dowd was tussling in front of the goal with Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel and didn’t seem to make significant contact with Jarry.
Close calls
It was a near-disastrous night for the Capitals on the injury front. Forward Tom Wilson and defenseman Trevor van Riemdsyk left the game briefly early in the second period, but both returned within minutes of exiting.
Center Evgeny Kuznetsov then was slow to get up after the butt end of Penguins center Jeff Carter’s stick caught him in the side midway through the middle frame. Kuznetsov played his normal minutes the rest of the way.
Vanecek’s tough break
Before Vanecek’s early exit Tuesday night, he had taken control of the net for the Capitals with a strong six-game stretch to close January. His consistency had earned him the net for Tuesday’s marquee matchup against the rival Penguins. He had gone 4-2-0 in his previous six games, and he was coming off his second shutout of the season in a 5-0 win at the Dallas Stars on Friday.
“Through a month where we were struggling to get wins, I felt like he gave us a chance and an opportunity to do that,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “He’s played really well.”
Vanecek said his consistency has largely been because of an improved mental approach. He said help with that side of his game came from goaltending coach Scott Murray as well as sports psychologists back home in the Czech Republic.
Sprong’s up-and-down night
Sprong had an event-filled evening against the team that drafted him.
Sprong took the Capitals’ first two minor penalties, and those infractions led to the Penguins’ first two goals. Laviolette stuck with Sprong and was rewarded late in the second period, when Sprong scored his eighth goal of the season. He has two goals in his past three games.
Jensen back
Defenseman Nick Jensen was back in the lineup after missing four games with an upper-body injury he suffered Jan. 20 at Boston.
With Jensen back in action, the Capitals had their top six defensemen in the lineup. Michal Kempny, who initially filled in for Jensen while he was out, entered the NHL’s coronavirus protocols last week and has not returned to practice.