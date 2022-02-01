When Washington’s NFL team, under pressure from corporate sponsors and shareholders, abandoned the nickname that the franchise had used since 1933, 49 school districts in the United States used it for their athletic programs, according to the National Congress of American Indians. As the franchise prepares to unveil its new nickname Wednesday, that number stands at 40 — a drop that reflects both the impact of the Washington team’s decision and the stubborn reality that in many communities, “tradition” is still able to outmuscle calls for change. It also reveals the nuance of a debate in which some Native American schools are honored to use the term.