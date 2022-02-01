Nearly five decades ago, as Stan Goldstein’s interest in Maryland basketball had begun to swell, he watched an ACC championship game from his apartment in College Park. The Terrapins lost an overtime thriller, and N.C. State, the conference tournament champion, went on to win the 1974 national title. Goldstein didn’t like that he had to watch the game on television. He wanted to be there in person. So for Goldstein, at the time a 27-year-old recent law school graduate, that became the turning point, and it has led him to college towns up and down the East Coast and now throughout the snowy Midwest each winter.