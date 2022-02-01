With four games left, they remain in good position to earn one of Concacaf’s three automatic berths late this year in Qatar. (A fourth will advance to an intercontinental playoff this summer.)
They sit second, and with the bottom three out of contention and a fourth at the tipping point, the outlook remains bright.
After a 2-0 defeat at first-place Canada on Sunday, however, the margin of error has tightened and three points against winless Honduras is, if not mandatory, highly recommended.
“It’s not time to panic,” Coach Gregg Berhalter said. “Other teams have been through this. We’ve been through it before. We just stick to the process.”
There are, though, storm clouds on the horizon: The last matches, in late March, are at third-place Mexico and fifth-place Costa Rica — locations the Americans have never won a qualifier — and against No. 4 Panama in Orlando.
That is why Berhalter’s bunch can ill-afford a draw or defeat Wednesday. To avoid those outcomes, the goal rate needs to pick up.
The state of the U.S. attack matches the forecast for Allianz Field. The game-time temperature is expected to be 6 degrees with a wind chill of minus-9, making it the coldest U.S. home match in program history.
By the final whistle, the thermometer will read 3.
The U.S. Soccer Federation selected St. Paul to create home-field advantage against the warm-weather visitors. Only heavy snow would’ve prompted a late venue change (to Austin).
Attempting to make the most of the cold is not unusual in the qualifying tournament: In November, Canada hosted Mexico in Edmonton (14 degrees, minus-5 wind chill). The United States welcomed El Salvador to Columbus, Ohio, (29 degrees) last Thursday.
The weather didn’t seem to bother the Salvadorans that much during a 1-0 U.S. victory. Though the conditions will be worse Wednesday, the Americans can’t rely solely on an opposition’s discomfort.
“Preparation breeds confidence, and preparing them in the best way we can for what this game is going to look like is important,” Berhalter said. “We go do our thing.”
There are omens, though. The last time the Americans played a last-place team in the late stage of qualifying, they lost to Trinidad and Tobago in the finale of the 2018 cycle — a setback that ended hope of advancing to Russia and stands as the greatest humiliation in program annals.
The circumstances Wednesday are different, though: The United States is home, in front of several thousand brave souls. (The presale was about 1,000 short of capacity at the 19,400-seat MLS venue, though actual turnout in the harsh weather remains to be seen.)
Also, Honduras (0-7-3) is a gutted foe. After a 2-0 home defeat to El Salvador on Sunday, Coach Hernán Darío Gómez told reporters: “Everyone’s patience is gone. This job is unpleasant. There’s no respect or credibility. It’s not working.”
While Honduras has deep-seated problems, the Americans need to address scoring issues. A wealth of possession and promising buildup has failed to translate into a steady flow of scoring opportunities. Against opponents willing to yield possession and absorb pressure, fluidity has ground to a halt as they’ve neared the target.
“We are a team that can run,” midfielder Weston McKennie said. “We’re a team that likes to press. We’re a team that is most effective and creates a lot of our chances from winning balls and pressuring and going straight to goal. We’ve kind of held back on that these past two games and didn’t use it to its full ability.”
He also noted the need for a young team to play loose.
“We’re at our best when we have fun with the game and enjoy it,” McKennie said. “We just have one mind-set and we [want to] play as if we were kids on the field back when we were younger and just enjoy the game.”
Christian Pulisic, the Chelsea winger and the U.S. team’s top player, has not been at his best. Neither starting striker has scored, and Berhalter might turn to a third, Ricardo Pepi, on Wednesday. The only goal this window was provided by a defender, Antonee Robinson.
Berhalter said finding solutions when confronting roadblocks is “the hardest thing to do in soccer, right?”
“We know that,” he said. “It’s an exercise we have to keep working on. Most teams struggle with that, but we’ll keep going.”
Berhalter will keep going without Tyler Adams, a cog in the midfield, and center back Chris Richards, who started the past three qualifiers. Both were injured in the second half Sunday, Adams with a hamstring issue and Richards an ankle.
Walker Zimmerman, slowed by a hamstring injury over the weekend, and Mark McKenzie are the candidates to replace Richards and join Miles Robinson in central defense. Kellyn Acosta, a second-half sub in the past four qualifiers, is Adams’s probable replacement in defensive midfield.
A victory Wednesday, Berhalter said, “and we can keep our hold of second place — and that was our goal coming into this round.”