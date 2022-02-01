Jayden Gardner sparked the Cavaliers (13-9, 7-5 ACC), who had four players in double figures, with 17 points, five rebounds and three assists without a turnover. The senior forward also had a three-point play with 57 seconds left that let Virginia extend its lead to 11.
Kihei Clark added 19 points and six rebounds for the Cavaliers, and Kadin Shedrick came off the bench to chip in 13 points and eight rebounds to help Virginia to its seventh straight win over the Eagles in Charlottesville.
“This was a physical game,” Virginia Coach Tony Bennett said. Boston College “played hard. It was a rugged game.”
The Cavaliers went 26 for 29 on free throws (89.7 percent) for their most makes this season while matching their most attempts. They also forced 14 turnovers that yielded 20 points. Virginia finished plus-10 in points off turnovers.
One game after permitting Notre Dame to shoot 43.5 percent on three-pointers in a 69-65 road loss, Virginia limited the Eagles (9-12, 4-7) to 5 for 21 (23.8). Only Pittsburgh has shot worse against Virginia; it made 1 of 6 tries (16.6 percent) on Jan. 19.
Center James Karnik had 16 points for Boston College, making 7 of 10 shots with five rebounds and two assists, before fouling out during the final minute. DeMarr Langford Jr. (11 points) was the only other player to score in double figures in the Eagles’ fifth game in 11 days.
Boston College’s 55 points were the third fewest the Cavaliers have surrendered in a conference game this season.
“I thought we kind of made some tough plays,” Bennett said. “Not perfect defense, but it was scrappy.”
The game gained clarity when the Cavaliers came out of halftime with a 12-2 surge while not allowing Boston College to score a field goal in that stretch. Six of Virginia’s first eight points were courtesy of free throws, and when Shedrick gathered a lob pass for a basket with 14:41 left, the lead grew to 42-27.
The teams traded baskets on the next four possessions until the Eagles closed to 46-35 on Karnik’s layup with 10:57 to play, leading to a visibly agitated Bennett calling a timeout several seconds later. Boston College trimmed its margin to 46-37 before the Cavaliers went back ahead by double digits at 48-37 thanks to Gardner’s layup with 9:03 to go.
After an extended scoring lull on the part of both teams, the first half closed with a barrage and the Cavaliers holding a 30-25 lead when Clark, with the game clock in single digits, dribbled to the baseline and released a floater several steps inside the three-point arc that swished though at the buzzer.
The largest lead of the half belonged to Virginia thanks to a 7-0 push that started with consecutive dunks from Shedrick. His second came off an offensive rebound when Gardner had his layup blocked by T.J. Bickerstaff and Shedrick collected the loose ball with a clear path to the basket.
Here’s what to know about Virginia’s win:
Locked down
Makai Ashton-Langford entered the game leading Boston College at 13.0 points per game, but he failed to score until 3:11 remained Tuesday. The senior guard finished with seven points on 2-for-8 shooting and a team-high four turnovers in 33 minutes.
Gardner drew a significant portion of the defensive assignment on Ashton-Langford, who had scored in double digits in five of his previous six games.
Caffaro hurt
Francisco Caffaro, the Cavaliers’ starting center, scored four points in just 14 minutes on the heels of a nasty head-to-head collision with Karnik midway through the second half that sent the redshirt senior to the bench for good.
Caffaro was driving to the basket after receiving a pass from Reece Beekman and did not have enough time to get around Karnik, who was called for a blocking foul. Caffaro remained down on the court, holding his head, then walked off with blood below his right eye.
The training staff attended to Caffaro on the bench, with Shedrick staying in for the rest of the game.
More from The Post: