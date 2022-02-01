Now that the name is changing again, collectors say there’s not much Washington Football Team gear to go around. Qureshi said he added a couple items — mostly game programs — to his collection to keep up with the team’s history. Bryant redid his basement for the Football Team, but didn’t go as all-out as he could have because he knew the name was temporary. He has more than 70 Washington NFL jerseys, he said. Eight are from the Football Team.