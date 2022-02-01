What to read about the Washington Football Team

The congressional committee investigating the NFL’s handling of long-standing allegations of sexual harassment in the Washington Football Team offices has invited several former employees to tell their stories and answer questions about their experience during a roundtable discussion.

What went wrong for the Washington Football Team in 2021? Four major issues stand out.

Washington has plenty of questions to answer before it starts training camp. Here are the biggest roster questions as the offseason arrives.

Coach Ron Rivera’s third offseason at the helm of the Washington Football Team will be all about the search for a franchise quarterback.

J.D. McKissic has found his place in the NFL, becoming a core playmaker and leader in his two seasons with the Washington Football Team.