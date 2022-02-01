The hot shooting continued once the ball was tipped against the defending NBA champion Bucks, but Kuzma needed more help on the offensive end. The Washington Wizards got that extra push on offense in rallying from an early deficit, but couldn’t complete the comeback in an eventual 112-98 loss, their sixth straight defeat and seventh out of eight.
The Bucks opened the game with a 20-5 run that put the Wizards in a hole from which they would spend the better part of three quarters trying to recover. Washington shot just 35 percent in the first half and trailed by 13 after the opening 24 minutes.
Kuzma had begun to click in the second quarter with nine of his 25 points, then dropped another 12 in the third as Washington mounted its comeback attempt. Along with Montrezl Harrell (20 points off the bench), he kept the Wizards within striking distance, and Washington took an 86-83 lead on Rui Hachimura’s three-pointer at the 8:35 mark of the final quarter.
And that’s when Giannis Antetokounpo had just about enough.
The two-time MVP played the role of facilitator early in the game, but when he needed to, he hit the switch and instantly got more aggressive, attacking the paint and looking to score. There was an alley-oop layup. Then an elbow pull-up jumper. Then a bullying layup. Then a driving baseline two-hand dunk. Those plays keyed a 12-2 Bucks run that put the Bucks ahead to stay.
Milwaukee ended the game on a 29-12 run, with the Greek Freak posting his fourth triple double of the season with 33 points, (13 in the fourth quarter), 15 rebounds and 11 assists. Jrue Holiday added 22 points and Bobby Portis had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Bucks.
Here’s what else to know about Tuesday’s game:
Beal update
Bradley Beal missed the game, having already been ruled out because of a wrist injury. With the Wizards in Milwaukee in Tuesday night and set to visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, Beal took a trip to New York to see a specialist for further evaluation. That visit resulted in Beal’s status being updated to at least a four game absence with an injury to the scapholunate ligament of his left wrist.
Beal, who injured the wrist in the third quarter against the Grizzlies on Saturday when he went to the floor while attempting to take a charge, will be reevaluated in a week.
Holiday season
With Beal out, Aaron Holiday was back in the starting lineup despite having fallen out of the rotation. Holiday hadn’t played in six of the Wizards’ last 10 games and saw more than five minutes in just one of the four in which he appeared. The point guard had a significant role to start the season, playing in 32 of the first 33 games.
“I talked to him probably a week or 10 days ago as we planned on shorting the rotation,” Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said before the game. “I said, ‘right now you’re not in the rotation.’ No one wants to be on the outside looking in. He’s been very professional about it. Stays engaged with the group. He’s doing actually more and more before and after practice to make sure he’s ready. Keeps himself in good condition.
“He understands his business. It's never personal, but sometimes you find yourself in these situations and the biggest test is how you respond. So I give him a lot of credit. He's done everything to keep himself right. Keep himself ready. We all know opportunities are going to happen.”
Center switch
Unseld continued to test his rotation with the recently returned Thomas Bryant starting at center and Daniel Gafford mostly on the bench. That changed, however, when Bryant went down in the third quarter with a right ankle sprain.
The big man went down under the basket, eventually limped off the floor straight to the locker room and did not return. Gafford, who hadn’t played up to that point, checked in for Bryant. Unseld had been going with a two-man rotation of Bryant and Harrell.