“I talked to him probably a week or 10 days ago as we planned on shorting the rotation,” Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said before the game. “I said, ‘right now you’re not in the rotation.’ No one wants to be on the outside looking in. He’s been very professional about it. Stays engaged with the group. He’s doing actually more and more before and after practice to make sure he’s ready. Keeps himself in good condition.