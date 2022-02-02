Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Wednesday. Ovechkin will be unavailable for Wednesday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers at Capital One Arena.

The positive test means that the 36-year-old Ovechkin will also miss his third straight All-Star Game. The All-Star Game is Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas, with the skills competition scheduled for Friday night. It was not immediately clear who would replace Ovechkin, who was expected to serve as captain of the Metropolitan Division team, at the event.

Ovechkin, a 12-time all-star who has played in the game seven times, was voted in earlier this month. He has 29 goals and 29 assists through 46 games this season.

The Capitals did not hold a morning skate on Wednesday so Coach Peter Laviolette was not immediately available to comment. Details of Ovechkin’s condition were not immediately clear.

With Ovechkin’s absence, Evgeny Kuznetsov is now the lone Capitals player going to Las Vegas as an all-star. Kuznetsov was added to the roster on Sunday, replacing New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox. Kuznetsov has 13 goals and 31 assists this season.

Wednesday was the last day NHL players were required to undergo daily coronavirus testing before the all-star break.

This is a developing story and will be updated.