Ovechkin, a 12-time all-star who has played in the game seven times, was voted in earlier this month. He has 29 goals and 29 assists through 46 games this season.
The Capitals did not hold a morning skate on Wednesday so Coach Peter Laviolette was not immediately available to comment. Details of Ovechkin’s condition were not immediately clear.
With Ovechkin’s absence, Evgeny Kuznetsov is now the lone Capitals player going to Las Vegas as an all-star. Kuznetsov was added to the roster on Sunday, replacing New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox. Kuznetsov has 13 goals and 31 assists this season.
Wednesday was the last day NHL players were required to undergo daily coronavirus testing before the all-star break.
This is a developing story and will be updated.