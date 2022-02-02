The flame hasn’t been lit, and this is already a strange Olympics given the pandemic restrictions in place in Beijing. Athletes, officials and journalists exist in a so-called “closed loop,” with mundane, everyday tasks — walking a block to a convenience store, ordering dinner by delivery — prohibited. Throw in China’s record on human rights — and threats to push back on any athletes who question it — and there’s much to chew on before the sports are even considered.
The sports, though, should be compelling — because they always are. The American team’s stars include Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin, figure skater Nathan Chen, snowboarder Chloe Kim, cross-country skier Jessie Diggins, hockey player Hilary Knight and her gold-medal-winning teammates, on and on. Throw in the best from the rest of the world, and over two-and-a-half weeks, something will grab us and take hold
With that backdrop, we thought it would be a good time to take your questions about all of it. I have ace reporter Adam Kilgore here to help me answer your questions about the host country, the environment they’re staged in, and the athletes and competitions themselves. We’ll go at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, but feel free to get your questions in early through the link below.
Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.
Looking for more? Catch up on The Post’s coverage of the Beijing Games:
Thomas Floyd, an editor for The Post’s Sports section, produced this Q&A.