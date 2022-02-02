“We didn’t have to file a lawsuit for the world to know that there’s a problem from a hiring standpoint in regards to minority coaches in the National Football League,” Flores said on the “CBS Mornings” show. “The numbers speak for themselves. We filed a lawsuit so that we can create some change. And that’s important to me. I think we’re at a fork in the road right now. We’re either going to keep it the way it is, or we’re going to go in another direction and actually make some real change where we’re actually changing the hearts and minds of those who make decisions to hire head coaches, executives, etc.”
Flores filed the lawsuit Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. It cites the league and three teams in particular — the Dolphins, New York Giants and Denver Broncos — but also includes the 29 other teams as potential defendants.
“I understand the risks and yes, it was a difficult decision,” Flores said Wednesday. “And I went back and forth. And like I said, I love coaching. I do. It’s something that I’m passionate about. It brings me joy. And I love helping young people reach their potential and become the best versions of themselves. I’m gifted to do that. But this is bigger than that.”
Flores was fired last month by the Dolphins after a second straight winning season. The Houston Texans have confirmed interviewing Flores for their still-vacant head coaching job. Flores reportedly also has interviewed with the New Orleans Saints, whose head coaching position also remains open.
“I let both the teams know that we were going to file,” he said on CBS. “But look, I love coaching. I’m gifted to coach. I know that. And the relationships I’ve built with players, coaches, support staff — I’m gifted to coach and I love coaching and I want to coach. … But this is bigger than coaching, of course. This is much bigger than coaching.”
The NFL and the three teams named in the lawsuit denied the allegations. Flores was among three Black head coaches in the league this season. Two of them were fired after the season, Flores by the Dolphins and David Culley by the Texans. That has left the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin as the league’s only active Black head coach.
Flores said that some teams are “just checking a box” when complying with the NFL’s minority interviewing requirements.
“The Rooney Rule is intended to give minorities an opportunity to sit down in front of ownership,” Flores said. “But I think what it’s turned into is … where guys are just checking a box. And that’s been the case. I’ve been on some interviews in the past where I’ve had that feeling. There’s always no way to know for sure. But you know. I know I’m not alone in that.”
Ron Rivera, the coach of the newly renamed Washington Commanders, said later on the CBS show that Flores is doing “a brave thing” by filing the lawsuit.
“I think there is something to be looked at there,” Rivera said. “I really do. I think what Brian is doing is really a brave thing because in this world, in what we do, we’ve got to be willing to open up our eyes and really decide on merit. When you look at a guy like Brian and what he’s accomplished and what he’s done, there is a lot of merit there. And those are the types of things that people should be judged on and things should be based on.”
Rivera said he’s hopeful that Flores will be hired by another NFL franchise.
“I hope he does because, again, if you took what he’s accomplished, you take his resume and put it down on paper and then you compare it to some of the other candidates that are going to be out there, that’s a pretty impressive resume,” Rivera said.
Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning said on the “Today Show” on NBC that the NFL “can definitely look at more options to make sure they're doing everything possible to give everybody a fair chance at those positions.”
Flores reiterated some of the most significant allegations made in his lawsuit. In the suit, Flores accuses Dolphins owner Stephen Ross of offering him $100,000 per loss to aid an alleged 2019 tanking attempt to secure the No. 1 overall selection in the NFL draft.
“Look, this game’s done a lot for me,” Flores said. “I grew up not far from here in the projects in Brownsville, Brooklyn. I didn’t grow up with a lot, and this game changed my life. So to attack the integrity of the game, that’s what I felt was happening in that instance and I wouldn’t stand for it.”
Of that refusal to comply, Flores said: “I think it hurt my standing within the organization and ultimately was the reason why I was let go.”
The Dolphins said Tuesday it was “incorrect” to imply they “acted in a manner inconsistent with the integrity of the game.”
Flores repeated that he received a text message from New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick, three days before Flores interviewed late last month for the Giants’ head coaching job, saying that the Giants were hiring Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Both Daboll, who is White, and Flores are former Patriots assistant coaches. Flores said that Belichick initially believed he was sending a congratulatory text to Daboll.
“He thought he was texting Brian Daboll,” Flores said.
The Giants said Tuesday that they are “pleased and confident” with their hiring process and that Flores remained under consideration “until the eleventh hour.” They hired Daboll late last week.
Flores said Wednesday he felt “humiliation, disbelief, anger” after receiving Belichick’s text but proceeded with his interview with the Giants out of “the audacity of hope.” He said it was “very reasonable to me” to suggest that teams can hire the candidates they want to hire, but he also knows there are “more qualified and quite frankly better” minority candidates being passed over.
“I absolutely want to coach in this league,” Flores said. “But I also know that … I’m not the only story here. I’m not the only one with a story to tell. There are people that have come before me and I know there are others who have similar stories. It’s hard to speak out. It is. You’re making some sacrifices. But, again, this is bigger than football. This is bigger than coaching.”
Staff writer Cindy Boren contributed to this report.