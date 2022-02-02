As it happens, I know Phil Emery well. He is one of the most honorable men I’ve met in sports. There is little doubt he was acting on orders from the McCaskey family, the owners of the Bears. Smith was 81-63 in nine seasons. Since his firing, the Bears have gone 61-84, had one winning season and recently hired their fourth coach, Matt Eberflus. One headline in Chicago said, “Eberflus will bring Lovie Smith principles to Bears.”