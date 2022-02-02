According to that person, Harbaugh spent much of the day interviewing with the Vikings after speaking with the team Saturday about the job. Each side gauged the other’s interest during that conversation, then scheduled Wednesday’s in-person interview in the Minneapolis area.
This development produced speculation that Harbaugh would leave Michigan and return to the NFL. Instead, he remains at the school after leading the Wolverines to a spot in this season’s College Football Playoff. He has not been in the NFL since taking the San Francisco 49ers to three NFC championship games and a Super Bowl appearance over a four-year span between the 2011 and 2014 seasons.
Harbaugh’s decision to stay at Michigan was confirmed by a second person familiar with the situation.
O’Connell, 36, is a former NFL quarterback who spent time with the New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and San Diego Chargers. He began his coaching career as a quarterbacks coach with the Cleveland Browns in 2015. After a stint with the 49ers, he was Washington’s quarterbacks coach and then its offensive coordinator for three seasons between 2017 and 2019.
He replaces the fired Mike Zimmer in Minnesota. The Vikings become the fifth of the nine teams with head coaching vacancies to make a choice, following the hirings of Nathaniel Hackett by the Denver Broncos, Matt Eberflus by the Chicago Bears, Brian Daboll by the New York Giants and Josh McDaniels by the Las Vegas Raiders. The Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints continue to search for a new coach.
The Vikings’ other finalists were Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.