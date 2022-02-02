“Especially being in the NBA and being around teammates who had a lot more money than me and would dress really nice, I would be like, ‘I want to do that,’ ” Kuzma said. “… You think of Los Angeles — a lot of people are not even from there, but they live there, and their dreams and their goals are to figure out who they are and be somebody, right? Mind you, I’m a basketball player. I know who I am. But finding myself off the court, what do I really like? Who do I want to be? Who am I? Those are all the things I learned coming of age in Los Angeles.