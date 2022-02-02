Edge and Sauray will have a chance to develop this season behind Taulia Tagovailoa, who broke Maryland’s single-season record for passing yards (3,860) as a redshirt sophomore. Tagovailoa also set program marks in completions (328), completion percentage (69.2) and passing touchdowns (26).
While leading Smyrna to a 10-3 record last season, Edge completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,990 yards, 27 touchdowns and 2 interceptions (per MaxPreps). A prospect profile at Rivals.com describes the 6-1, 190-pound quarterback as having a strong arm and good mobility but with some questions in terms of his decision-making under pressure. Edge also played at DeMatha in Hyattsville, Md., earlier in his high school career.
In addition, Maryland announced Wednesday the signing of Liridon Mujezinovic, a 6-8, 282-pound offensive lineman from the Netherlands. Mujezinovic is coming over from Garden City Community College in Kansas after starting to play football in 2019, according to Maryland.
Locksley’s coaching staff is being augmented with wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Gunter Brewer, who had been coaching at Louisville in a similar role since 2019. Brewer coached the Philadelphia Eagles’ wide receivers in 2018, after six years as North Carolina’s co-offensive coordinator. Maryland also announced Wednesday that tight ends coach Mike Miller was promoted to co-offensive coordinator. The program’s defensive coordinator position is temporarily in a state of uncertainty after Kevin Steele departed for Miami this week.
Wednesday also brought confirmation that five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis, who had been linked to Maryland, was heading instead to Central Florida. Transferring to Maryland is place-kicker Chad Ryland, who has a year of eligibility left after spending four seasons with Eastern Michigan, where he set program records for extra points and career points scored.