Echo Hawk and Lucero look at the team through different lenses — Echo Hawk as a longtime activist who pushed Washington to change its original name, Lucero as a lifelong fan who’s found a way to buy more gear with the team’s old logo. Each was left wanting more.
Echo Hawk still wants an apology from the team. She emphasized adopting a name with no Native American ties was a significant step, and she noted it’s important to remember that decades of protest and Native American-led organizing helped lead to the name change.
But she said the team still bears responsibility for the harm it caused Native Americans by holding onto a dictionary-defined slur for 87 years. She said the team should commit resources to helping Native Americans and educating people about the challenges their communities face.
“I’m so happy that today marks a new chapter going forward, but we can’t disregard that harm, that past, that harm that really still is fresh in the mind of so many different Native peoples all across this country who fought for this name change,” she said in an interview.
When asked how much hope she had the team would take any of those steps, she laughed. “I think we’re going to keep pushing,” she said, adding, “People are going to continue to hold them accountable.”
Lucero, 49, grew up on a reservation in New Mexico and loved the team’s original mascot. The Native American profile seemed like a symbol of strength in the era of John Wayne Westerns, which he felt portrayed Natives in an inaccurate, cartoonish light. He believes many others felt pride in the name, and one of the members of his tribe recently made him a coffee cup with the logo as a gift.
Lucero keeps up with the team through podcasts and social media. He lamented the team had to change the mascot, but he liked some other replacement options, including Redwolves.
“Two years of waiting for Commanders is pretty disappointing,” he said. “Man, it doesn’t pop. It’s not original. It’s just eh, I guess.”
Last year, Lucero said he found a way to buy new gear with the old name and logo. He found a site that would ship knockoffs from China, so he bought a customized Chase Young jersey. He said this decision is part of an effort to avoid giving money to owner Daniel Snyder, whom he holds responsible for ruining his favorite team.
Lucero pointed out there are problems with every name. Regina, his wife, decided she would stop supporting the team because in the dystopian TV series “A Handmaid’s Tale,” society’s elite men, called “Commanders,” regularly rape enslaved women. She can’t think of the new name without thinking about the show, he said.
Lucero believes he may continue to use the site in China because, while he doesn’t like the new name, he can’t imagine giving up on the team entirely. He compared it to an unhappy but faithful marriage.
“I’ll just always see them, in a sense, as the Redskins,” he said.