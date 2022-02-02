Flores accused the NFL and teams of racial discrimination in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. In the lawsuit, Flores alleged that Ross offered to pay him $100,000 per defeat during the 2019 season in a bid to secure the No. 1 overall selection in the NFL draft. Flores said he refused.
“The purported basis for his termination was alleged poor collaboration,” Flores’s lawsuit says. “In reality, the writing had been on the wall since Mr. Flores’ first season as Head Coach of the Dolphins, when he refused his owner’s directive to ‘tank’ for the first pick in the draft. Indeed, during the 2019 season, Miami’s owner, Stephen Ross, told Mr. Flores that he would pay him $100,000 for every loss, and the team’s General Manager, Chris Grier, told Mr. Flores that ‘Steve’ was ‘mad’ that Mr. Flores’ success in winning games that year was ‘compromising [the team’s] draft position.’ ”
The Dolphins went 5-11 that season and ended up using the No. 5 overall choice in the 2020 NFL draft on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Fellow quarterback Joe Burrow went first overall to the Cincinnati Bengals in that draft. Burrow now has the Bengals in the Super Bowl.
Flores, who was fired by the Dolphins last month, reiterated his claim during a televised interview Wednesday morning with CBS.
“Look, this game’s done a lot for me,” Flores said. “I grew up not far from here in the projects in Brownsville, Brooklyn. I didn’t grow up with a lot, and this game changed my life. So to attack the integrity of the game, that’s what I felt was happening in that instance and I wouldn’t stand for it.”
The Dolphins denied the allegations Tuesday. They said in a written statement that the “implication that we acted in a manner inconsistent with the integrity of the game is incorrect.” They could be subject to discipline by the NFL if violations of the league’s competitive rules are established by the probe.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked at an owners’ meeting in October 2019 about the possibility that the Dolphins were tanking that season. He dismissed the notion.
“The good news for us is we don’t see that,” Goodell said then. “I don’t think the league has ever been more competitive than it is today. You see that in teams going from last to first in dramatic fashion. I think that’s unique to the National Football League. … And so for us, the competitiveness of our game is obviously critical.”
Flores also accused Ross and the Dolphins of tampering.
“After the end of the 2019 season, Mr. Ross began to pressure Mr. Flores to recruit a prominent quarterback in violation of League tampering rules,” the lawsuit says. “Mr. Flores repeatedly refused to comply with these improper directives. Undeterred, in the winter of 2020, Mr. Ross invited Mr. Flores onto a yacht for lunch. Shortly after he arrived, Mr. Ross told Mr. Flores that the prominent quarterback was ‘conveniently’ arriving at the marina.
“Obviously, Mr. Ross had attempted to ‘set up’ a purportedly impromptu meeting between Mr. Flores and the prominent quarterback. Mr. Flores refused the meeting and left the yacht immediately. After the incident, Mr. Flores was treated with disdain and held out as someone who was noncompliant and difficult to work with.”
According to a report by the Palm Beach Post, the quarterback involved was Tom Brady.
Flores’s discrimination lawsuit names the NFL, the Dolphins, the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos. It also lists the other 29 NFL teams as potential defendants. The league and the teams that were specified denied the allegations.
Flores was one of three Black head coaches in the NFL this season. Two of them, Flores and the Houston Texans’ David Culley, were fired after the season.
There was speculation earlier Wednesday that former Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson was making a similar claim about the Browns, based on a social media post made by Jackson. The Browns denied the allegation.
Jackson told ESPN in a televised interview Wednesday evening, however, that he wasn’t claiming to have been expressly told or paid to lose games. He said he was given a four-year plan by Browns in which winning was not prioritized in the first couple years.
“I understand it’s about winning,” Jackson said. “But I was put in a situation where I could not win. And I think that’s what everybody’s got to understand.”