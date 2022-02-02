With three matches left, the Americans (6-2-3) are probably one triumph from clinching one of Concacaf’s three passes to the World Cup in Qatar late this year. No matter how first-place Canada and third-place Mexico fared later Wednesday, Gregg Berhalter’s squad would remain second.
The last block of matches is in late March: at Mexico, vs. contender Panama in Orlando and at Costa Rica.
Three days after stumbling to a 2-0 defeat in Canada, the United States ended two troubling trends: few goals before halftime and none off set pieces. Weston McKennie and Walker Zimmerman scored in the first half against Honduras (0-8-3) and all three goals came off dead-ball situations set up by Kellyn Acosta (two on free kicks, one on a).
U.S. star Christian Pulisic also broke out of a funk, scoring moments after entering as a sub midway through the second half.
The Americans enjoyed their highest output since a 4-1 victory in Honduras in September. Entering Wednesday’s match, they had scored twice in the previous three matches and been held to no goals or one goal six times.
To combat the cold, U.S. players were given compression shirts and tights, thermal head covers, gloves, topical heating cream and insole foot warmers (supplied by the Minnesota Vikings).
Goalkeeper Matt Turner used a quarterback’s hand pouch, also provided by the NFL team, but two minutes into the match, was told by referee Oshane Nation to remove it.
He tried staying warm by tucking his gloved hands into his pants and, when the ball was pinned in the other end, sliding back and forth laterally. During an injury break, he rushed to the sideline, where the staff wrapped him in a blanket.
The substitutes and staff used heated vests, seat warmers, stadium jackets and blankets. Cider and black tea were available, as if it were a tree-lighting ceremony.
Honduras brought its own cold-weather gear. Both benches were heated from above and below.
The USSF offered head coverings to the Honduran delegation, but the visitors were on their own for other gear.
It was a lot of effort for a game that could’ve been staged in a more appropriate location. Allianz Field is a gem, but probably best saved for suitable weather.
The purpose of playing here was to gain true home-field advantage against visiting players who typically compete in a warm climate. Many U.S. players have experience with cold conditions in European leagues, though not this cold.
The federation was fortunate snow was not a factor. In case of a storm, the contingency plan was to move the game to Austin.
The USSF also wanted to avoid playing in a metro area with a large Honduran fan base, such as Southern California, Texas and Washington, D.C. Over decades, it wasn’t unusual for U.S. fans to be outnumbered at U.S. venues when the opponent was from Central America.
The U.S. lineup featured seven changes and two surprises: Pulisic was not in it, midfielder Luca de la Torre was.
Pulisic had not played well in the first two matches this window, and with a third game in seven days, he became a weapon off the bench. In his absence, Jordan Morris started on the flank.
Ricardo Pepi became the third different starting striker this window, and winger Tim Weah returned to the lineup after missing the Canada trip because of coronavirus travel protocols.
De la Torre, a 23-year-old midfielder based in the Netherlands, made his first U.S. appearance since October and first start of his international career.
After starting the past two three qualifiers together, midfielder Tyler Adams (hamstring) and defender Chris Richards (ankle) were not available.
The Americans had been notoriously slow starters in the qualifiers — all but two goals had come after halftime — and inefficient on set pieces. Both of those trends ended in the eighth minute.
Acosta, starting for Adams, launched a long free kick into the box. From 12 yards, McKennie directed a header into the near side for his second goal of the qualifiers.
Given the circumstances and their attacking struggles, the Americans needed it badly. They sustained the pressure to halftime. Weah’s bending bid in the 20th minute missed the far corner by a whisker.
The cold impacted the issuing of yellow cards. Nation, the gloved referee, struggled to pull the card out of a front pants pocket.
The Americans doubled the lead in the 37th minute on a set piece from about the same distance and angle but from the opposite side.
Acosta served another terrific ball. Honduras failed to clear. Zimmerman, the captain and a center back, turned inside the six-yard box and slotted it past Luis López for his first international goal in three years.
When the halftime whistle sounded, everyone hurried inside.
The United States dominated the second half but needed 21 minutes to score again. Pepi flicked Acosta’s corner kick to Zimmerman, who deflected the ball to Pulisic for a 12-yard one-timer into the low left corner.
Postgame warmth — and an increasingly likely World Cup berth — awaited the rejuvenated Americans.