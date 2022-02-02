With three matches left, the second-place Americans (6-2-3) probably are one triumph from clinching one of Concacaf’s three automatic passes to the World Cup in Qatar late this year.
The last block of matches is in late March: at third-place Mexico, vs. contender Panama in Orlando and at Costa Rica.
“Now we’re in position,” Berhalter said, “and it’s about closing out the next window.”
Three days after stumbling to a 2-0 defeat in Canada, the United States ended two troubling trends: few goals before halftime and none off set pieces. Weston McKennie and Walker Zimmerman scored in the first half against Honduras (0-8-3), and all three goals came off dead-ball situations set up by Kellyn Acosta (two on free kicks, one on a corner kick).
U.S. star Christian Pulisic also broke out of a funk, scoring moments after he entered as a sub midway through the second half.
The Americans enjoyed their highest output since a 4-1 victory in Honduras in September. Entering Wednesday’s match, they had scored twice in the previous three matches and been held to no goals or one goal six times.
They did it in extreme conditions that the Honduran soccer federation said forced two players to leave at halftime and receive medical treatment.
Berhalter compared the decision to play in Minnesota to Concacaf opponents staging qualifiers in intense heat or thin air.
“When we go down to those countries and it’s 90 degrees and 90 percent dew point and it’s unbearable humidity and guys are getting dehydrated and cramping up and getting heat exhaustion,” he said, “that’s the nature of our competition.”
To combat the cold, U.S. players were given compression shirts and tights, thermal head covers, gloves, topical heating cream and insole foot warmers (supplied by the Minnesota Vikings).
Goalkeeper Matt Turner used a quarterback’s hand pouch, also provided by the NFL team, but two minutes into the match, he was told by referee Oshane Nation to remove it.
He tried staying warm by tucking his gloved hands into his pants and, when the ball was pinned in the other end, sliding back and forth laterally. During an injury break, he rushed to the sideline, where the staff wrapped him in a blanket.
The substitutes and staff used heated vests, seat warmers, stadium jackets and blankets. Cider and black tea were available, as if it were a tree-lighting ceremony.
Both benches were heated from above and below. The USSF offered head coverings to the Honduran delegation, but the visitors were on their own for other gear.
It was a lot of effort for a game that could’ve been staged in a more appropriate location. Allianz Field is a gem but probably best saved for suitable weather.
The purpose of playing here was to gain true home-field advantage against visiting players who typically compete in a warm climate. Many U.S. players have experience with cold conditions in European leagues, though not this cold.
The USSF also wanted to avoid playing in a metro area with a large Honduran fan base, such as Southern California, Texas and D.C. Over decades, it wasn’t unusual for U.S. fans to be outnumbered at U.S. venues when the opponent was from Central America.
The cold hit Honduras harder than the United States.
“Especially in the second half,” American midfielder Luca de la Torre said, “I didn’t notice it very much.”
De la Torre, a 23-year-old midfielder based in the Netherlands, made his first U.S. appearance since October and first start of his international career. Berhalter praised his performance.
The Americans had been notoriously slow starters in the qualifiers, but that changed in the eighth minute.
Acosta, starting for injured Tyler Adams, launched a long free kick into the box. From 12 yards, McKennie directed a header into the near side for his second goal of the qualifiers.
The cold impacted the issuing of yellow cards. The gloved referee struggled to pull the card out of a front pants pocket.
The Americans doubled the lead in the 37th minute on a set piece from about the same distance and angle but from the opposite side.
Acosta served another terrific ball. Honduras failed to clear. Zimmerman, the captain and a center back, turned inside the six-yard box and slotted it past Luis López for his first international goal in three years.
When the halftime whistle sounded, everyone hurried inside.
The United States dominated the second half but needed 21 minutes to score again. Ricardo Pepi flicked Acosta’s corner kick to Zimmerman, who deflected the ball to Pulisic for a 12-yard one-timer into the low left corner.
Postgame warmth — and an increasingly likely World Cup berth — awaited the rejuvenated Americans.
“The hope is it gives us a lot of momentum, not because we got three points but the way we got three points,” Zimmerman said. “It was a statement in the way we competed, the way we went about our business and definitely looked like the most dynamic performance we’ve had, especially this window.”