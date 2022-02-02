Commanders. That’s the name that emerged from 18 months of focus groups, letter-writing campaigns, surveys and countless marketing meetings. It’s a name that calls to mind a certain presidential German shepherd puppy, as well as the beloved new wave clothing store, Commander Salamander, that once attracted a tidal wave of young shoppers to Georgetown in the 1980s and 90s. But mostly, it speaks of hierarchy, authority and force.
It’s not an offensive name. So that’s an improvement.
The new name is meant to signify a fresh start for a team that over the years has managed to be an exemplar of most everything that ails the culture: sexual harassment, racial insensitivity, cultural appropriation and the stubborn self-righteousness of a privileged businessman who had to be bullied and shamed into ridding his team of a moniker that was little more than a slur. With all that grotesquerie in its lineage, the name reads as unjustified hubris, rather than what it should have been: an attempt to recall and get back to the essence of what draws so many young men and women to sports long before they have any idea of their athletic abilities, long before they understand sports as a business and a high-pressure identity. They simply want to play. They want to be part of a team. And there is glory in that.
The reimagined team crest and all the various insignia are meant to call to mind military might, civic pride, championships of the past, grit and power. The name does little to remind folks that football is a game.
Sure, it’s a game played by adults for vast sums of money. That fuels entire economic ecosystems. And that has the capacity to teach participants about team effort, tenacity and conviction.
But football isn’t a battle. It’s not synonymous with civic identity. It’s not especially patriotic. And succeeding at it is not a measure of character. These allusions and references are merely complications that have been layered onto football — complications that are far too much for a mere game to bear.
The team’s signature colors, burgundy and gold, remain unchanged. A stylized burgundy W is outlined in gold, a flourish that’s intended to be a reference to military insignia. When the team name is written out, the horizontal lines above and below Commanders reflect elements of the District of Columbia flag — a city in which the team does not play, despite the Commanders declaring themselves the team of the nation’s capital and trying to profit off all the status that unique position implies.
The crest, which appears on the back of team jackets and the like, is a busy conglomeration of quadrants, historical data, verbiage, stars and concentric circles. It is messy and invites the eyes to roam and squint as one tries to make sense of it all.
The dates reference championships and Super Bowls and the year of the franchise’s founding. The stars have been pulled from the District of Columbia flag, but they’ve been rearranged from a single line into a cluster, diluting them into a stock reference to something vaguely nationalistic. Washington Football is inscribed across the top of the circle and, according to the team, is meant to commemorate the 90-year history of the franchise, but mostly serves as a reminder of the limbo period between names, during which the team existed in a kind of social purgatory from which it is only just now trying to emerge.
The crest is trying to do a multitude of things and woo a host of people: die-hard fans, estranged aficionados and no small number of DC officials who have been opposed to the team moving back into the city unless it dropped its former name. The crest doesn’t make a single, bold new statement. It mumbles platitudes.
The Washington team has a new public identity with all the paraphernalia to go along with it. But for the nonbeliever, the gear hasn’t brightened the narrative on what it means to play, to watch and to love, professional football.