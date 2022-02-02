The new name is meant to signify a fresh start for a team that over the years has managed to be an exemplar of most everything that ails the culture: sexual harassment, racial insensitivity, cultural appropriation and the stubborn self-righteousness of a privileged businessman who had to be bullied and shamed into ridding his team of a moniker that was little more than a slur. With all that grotesquerie in its lineage, the name reads as unjustified hubris, rather than what it should have been: an attempt to recall and get back to the essence of what draws so many young men and women to sports long before they have any idea of their athletic abilities, long before they understand sports as a business and a high-pressure identity. They simply want to play. They want to be part of a team. And there is glory in that.