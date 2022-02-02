Jacobs said he supported Washington’s decision to lose its old name, though he didn’t love any of the alternative names that have floated around during this 18-month rebranding process. He wasn’t even a fan of the Washington Commanders originally. But now that the new name has been announced, Jacobs is more excited. He says Commanders “represents a winning name,” something the team needs desperately. “We’re a losing team with an abysmal culture,” Jacobs said. “I think it’s a great name to try to live up to.”