Alex Moody falls in the section of fans against the name Commanders. Moody grew up in Alexandria, and one of his first memories as a kid is watching John Riggins stiff-arm Miami Dolphins cornerback Don McNeal for a touchdown en route to a Super Bowl XVII victory.
As the first Joe Gibbs era progressed, his excitement for the team heightened, but since Washington’s last Super Bowl victory, he said it’s been terrible watching the team. Moody, 46, didn’t understand the previous name was a slur as a kid, but as he grew older, he understood and supported the name change. He was frustrated when owner Daniel Snyder opposed it for years. But when the name was announced Tuesday, it “landed with a thud.”
“It struck me as the most generic, kind of devoid-of-meaning name they could have picked,” Moody said. “Commanders just goes towards a bland corporate name or brand that has zero interest, zero meaning.”
Elliott Gibson Jr. said he felt the consensus name among fans on social media for the past 18 months was the Red Wolves, and that’s what he wanted. The Red Wolves was ruled out due to copyright concerns, but Gibson, a 44-year-old law student who studies intellectual property, argued that the Commanders presents the same problem because of the Alliance of American Football (AAF)'s San Antonio Commanders. He believes Washington could’ve made the name work.
Instead, the team went with a name that Gibson Jr. believes is too generic and makes for easy jokes.
“First thing I’m thinking is Commander of what? Who are you commanding? What does this even mean?,” Gibson said. “And then you see all the jokes coming out already. The name was announced hours ago and people are talking about ‘going commando’ and ‘the commandos.’ It’s just a joke.”
On social media, users took to Twitter to mock the name, with many saying that they were underwhelmed given how long it took for the new name to actually be unveiled. Some called Commanders a name for a college team or the XFL.
Linda Thomas, who lives in Seattle, Washington, but grew up in the District, told The Post she regularly roots for both the Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Football Team. Thomas, 64, relocated to Washington state shortly after graduating from Howard University with a degree in chemical engineering.
“Regarding the team’s new name, the Commanders, Thomas said “it doesn’t bother me” but she was hoping Washington would pick an animal for a mascot — like the Red Wolves or the Hogs.
Jeff Jacobs, who lives in Northwest Washington, has been a fan of Washington’s NFL team since he moved to the area in the 1980s for a career in public health. Jacobs, 64, was sitting in the stands at RFK Stadium when Washington quarterback Joe Theismann broke his leg after he was hit by Lawrence Taylor of the New York Giants in 1985.
“You could hear it,” he said. “You could almost hear the bone break. It was just a horrific moment.”
Jacobs said he supported Washington’s decision to lose its old name, though he didn’t love any of the alternative names that have floated around during this 18-month rebranding process. He wasn’t even a fan of the Washington Commanders originally. But now that the new name has been announced, Jacobs is more excited. He says Commanders “represents a winning name,” something the team needs desperately. “We’re a losing team with an abysmal culture,” Jacobs said. “I think it’s a great name to try to live up to.”
Stephen “Rally Captain” Boyd was asked by the team to be at FedEx Field by 5:30 a.m. Of course he obliged, and joined a small contingent of others standing outside the team store at the stadium. Most arrived at 6 a.m., save for one fan that showed up at 3 to be the first in line for new gear.
Boyd, one of Washington’s most devoted fans, wore his signature chain and ‘W’ — he conceded he might need a new one after the rebrand — and said the loyal fans “are going to get behind” the new name “and we’re going to do what it takes to get the fan base riled up to get behind it.”
Boyd, however, is realistic about the reception from a lot of fans.
“A lot of people aren’t going to like it,” he said. “But there’s also going to be a few out here that do like it. Give it time. They will eventually gravitate to it. It’s going to take a minute. But the fact of the matter is, we’re here. We’re die-hards and we aren’t going anywhere.”
Janelle Smith has a softer stance compared to fans who voiced their disappointment. Smith watched the team in the ’70s and ’80s and grew up idolizing Doug Williams.
She showed up at the team store at FedEx Field on Tuesday morning and waited to get her Commanders merchandise. While she doesn’t love the militaristic sound of the name, Smith looked at Commanders from a different angle.
“It’s good to have change, you know what I’m saying?” Smith said. “I know it sounds military in terms of the Commanders, but if you take possession of it and take it in a positive sense in terms of commanding your destiny, I think it’s a pretty good name.”
Many of the fans who showed up to FedEx Field didn’t seem to care what the new name was, instead shifting their focus to adopting the new name as their own and starting fresh.
Tony Bell, 60, joked that he was wrapped in a Washington blanket as a kid and was forced to become a fan. He called the Commanders a “decent choice,” but more importantly, he hopes the new name brings fans back so the team can build a home-field advantage like the RFK days.
“It’s a good start,” Bell said. “Folks was having problems with the name, so if that’s an issue, maybe that will bring people back. But also have to have good players. We also have to have a good team. We also must have a good fan experience here, too.”
No one on Tuesday was more enthusiastic outside of the team store than Tavon Fennell Sr., better known as “Rev. T” by some Washington fans.
Fennell, 47, was decked out in a burgundy robe with the letters “Rev. T” scripted across his shoulders and a hat from the store with the new Commanders logo. Earlier in the day, before the store opened, he was leading chants trying to incorporate the new team name into a song and continued as he left the store with merchandise.
He understands the name is a mixed bag, but “Rev. T” doesn’t care about what the name is: He’s focused on moving forward.
“The damage, so to speak, is already done,” Fennell said. “So at some point, what do you do? Do we continue to cry about it? Or do we continue to embrace it?”
Teddy Amenabar contributed to this report.