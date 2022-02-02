Washington’s NFL team name change: What you need to know

Washington’s NFL team revealed that it will be the Commanders, a tribute to Washington’s military ties.

For more than two decades, Washington NFL team owner Daniel Snyder fiercely resisted calls to change the name of his team, despite protests that the name is offensive to Native Americans.

After immense pressure for a change and an internal review of the name, the team announced in 2020 that it will “retire” the name.

When it became apparent that there was no simple way to quickly pick a new name, navigate trademark issues and design a logo, the team announced that it will play as the Washington Football Team and pick a permanent replacement name later.

A year and a half after retiring its old name and promising a new one, the Washington Football Team announced that it would unveil its name and logo Feb. 2.

The 18-month rebranding created a guessing game for fans, but it also has elicited optimism among players and coaches about a fresh start.