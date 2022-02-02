The team held focus groups with fans and alumni — sometimes up to five a day — and many panels included Wright himself. He even cold-called ticket-holders, something he has continued to do. Versions of similar stories resonated — often about the experience of attending games at RFK Stadium, where it would get so loud that the seats would shake. Fans shared the ideals they felt a new name should convey: resilience and grit, tradition and unity, according to team officials.