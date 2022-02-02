“It’s a name befitting a 90-year old franchise,” Wright said on “Today.” “It’s something that broadly resonated with our fans and something that we believe embodies the values of service and leadership that really defines the DMV and this community.”
For decades, dating back to the early 1970s, Washington received criticism and even drew protests over its name, which many deemed derogatory toward Native Americans. Snyder, who purchased the team in 1999 after growing up a fan of the franchise, vowed he would never change the name. But that changed in 2020, when the murder of George Floyd sparked protests worldwide and led to a national discussion about racial equality. The club’s top sponsors, including FedEx, Pepsi Co. and Nike, vowed to pull the plug on their agreements, and elected officials in D.C. warned that the team could never return to the District unless it got a new name.
As the pressure mounted, the team announced in July 2020 that it would retire the controversial name and adopted the Washington Football Team as a temporary moniker while it began to to seek out a new identity.
Team president Jason Wright, who was hired a month after Washington shed its old name, helped lead a search and remained the face of the initiative, appearing in promotional videos and writing letters to fans on the team’s website. Along the way, he and the team offered only a few guarantees about the next name and uniforms: Their signature burgundy and gold would stay, but the name would not be Warriors or anything with Native American ties or imagery, and it would not be Redwolves, seemingly a fan favorite.
The Commanders name had been the subject of much online speculation in recent weeks. After years of futility on the field and no shortage of controversy away from it, the team hopes fans warm up to a rebranded franchise with familiar colors but a fresh outlook.
“A sports brand is about more than just the logo on the shirt and the team name and the colors,” Washington’s former vice president of strategic marketing, George Perry, said last week. “It’s about the winning on the field, it’s about the pride in the organization, it’s about that organization being a central piece of the community, and it’s about the game-day experience. That team used to have a lot of that, and they don’t have it right now.”
Continue reading for live updates and reaction surrounding Wednesday’s announcement.
‘We’re die-hards and we aren’t going anywhere’Return to menu
Stephen “Rally Captain” Boyd was asked by the team to be at FedEx Field by 5:30 a.m. Of course he obliged, and joined a small contingent of others standing outside the team store at the stadium. Most arrived at 6 a.m., save for one fan that showed up at 3 to be the first in line for new gear.
Boyd, one of Washington’s most devoted fans, wore his signature chain and ‘W’ — he conceded he might need a new one after the rebrand — and said the loyal fans “are going to get behind” the new name “and we’re going to do what it takes to get the fan base riled up to get behind it.”
Boyd, however, is realistic about the reception from a lot of fans.
“A lot of people aren’t going to like it,” he said. “But there’s also going to be a few out here that do like it. Give it time. They will eventually gravitate to it. It’s going to take a minute. But the fact of the matter is, we’re here. We’re die-hards and we aren’t going anywhere.
“At the end of the day, when they said that they weren’t going to change the colors, I didn’t care what the name was actually. We rep burgundy and gold till the day we’re dead and cold. We bleed it. We live burgundy and gold. Now, had they done that [and changed colors], I don’t think they’d have a fan base.”
At FedEx Field, a few fans wait outside team store on a chilly morningReturn to menu
The 23-degree weather Wednesday morning didn’t stop a handful of fans from gathering outside the team store at FedEx Field, decked out in Washington gear. Two fans brought their own chairs and blankets, prepared to wait until the store opens at 9 a.m. with new memorabilia after the team reveals its new identity.
One Washington fan said he came as early as 3 a.m., while other fans showed up around 6 a.m. to wait.
Co-owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder and team president Jason Wright are expected to speak on a stage outside Gate G after the name is announced. The stage has Wednesday’s date in the backdrop with the message on the bottom of the stage that says “The future is now.”
Washington’s former identity fuels a collectibles marketReturn to menu
As Washington’s NFL team fully divests itself of a name that many find racially insensitive, the transition has set off a novel experiment in the fast-growing sports collectibles industry. A rebrand typically occurs because of a move, said Leila Dunbar, a D.C.-based memorabilia appraiser, in the way the Cleveland Browns became the Baltimore Ravens or the Montreal Expos turned into the Washington Nationals.
But the Washington Football Team’s situation is unusual because it had been under immense pressure to change its name, as well as for its unprecedented decision to take a temporary name rather than wait until it had a replacement. The circumstances, combined with the franchise’s core of die-hard fans, create openings for the old gear on the memorabilia market, collectors and appraisers say.
Experts say there are plenty of fans who will snap up Washington Redskins merchandise to preserve what they consider the region’s sporting heritage, shaking off criticisms that the name is derogatory. There also are those who are looking forward to embracing the new name and being done with the Washington Football Team temporary moniker.
“I look constantly now on eBay,” said Kevin McHale, a lifelong Washington football fan in New Jersey. “I’ve probably bought more since the name changed than I was before. Before I would bookmark something, like, ‘I’d like to have that.’ Now when I see something I like, I buy it, because I may never see something like that again.”
Washington’s 18-month rebrand was extensive. Now the hard part begins.Return to menu
Jason Wright describes it as a “reintroduction” of the Washington NFL team. A new name. A new look. Maybe a new start.
On Wednesday, the team’s president will help to finally unveil its new identity, the culmination of an extensive rebranding that stretched over 18 months and remained mostly shrouded in secrecy.
For years team owner Daniel Snyder vowed he would never — “NEVER, in all caps” — get rid of the Redskins, a name many Native Americans and others felt was racist. But in 2020, amid a global reckoning of racism and police brutality after the murder of George Floyd, he finally conceded. Pressure from sponsors and politicians, who threatened to walk away from lucrative partnerships and prevent the team from returning to Washington D.C., from the Maryland suburbs prompted the change.
The team’s 87-year-old moniker was retired, and the temporary name Washington Football Team was adopted, setting in motion the NFL’s latest rebrand.
Yet Washington’s “reintroduction” is unlike any other. The franchise didn’t relocate, like many others that underwent name changes. It didn’t switch owners, either. It had years of great success, but more recent ones of mostly losing, litigation and off-field turmoil.
“This is a full renaming of what the team stands for,” said Marc Reeves, a former design ad marketing executive with the NFL and Nike. “They’re at a really interesting point, and I would love to know what’s happening there because this is a tough one. You have to kind of build off your storied history, but that storied history was a long time ago and your more recent history has been saddled with a lot of their own doing.”
As speculation about the name ramps up, so do the jokesReturn to menu
Speculation coalesced around “Commanders” as the probable choice for Washington’s new nickname, and no sooner did it create a buzz on social media than it also generated some sarcasm.
One Twitter user noted that Commanders could be shortened to “Commies,” a possibility that would no doubt please fans of Washington’s rivals.
Whatever the name, Cowboys fans will be on alert. “It is amazing how not surprising it is that: The organization has all these leaks ahead of the reveal,” Blogging the Boys, a Cowboys-centric account, tweeted, and “the name they have allegedly chosen is terrible.”
Media personality PFT Commenter took a more measured view with his wisecrack, tweeting: “Commanders is so mediocre its impossible that it will ever be the worst. The Kirk Cousins of names.”
Not everyone was eager to hop on the laugh train, though.
“I don’t care if the team name is the Washington Commanders because I know either way I’ll be rooting for them,” one Washington fan tweeted. “It’s just a name..chill..”
Op-ed: A new name feels hollow to us Native peopleReturn to menu
“We’ll never change the name. It’s that simple. NEVER — you can use caps.” — Daniel Snyder, May 2013
It’s not the first or maybe even the 100th promise the owner of the Washington Football Team failed to deliver on. But this one best showed the kicking and screaming it took for his organization to get rid of its anti-Native mascot — and why the change feels hollow to me.
I am a Native American mother. You know what angers me most about the announcement of a new name this week? The way the franchise and its fans act like the past half-century never happened, like we’re supposed to cheer for something that should have happened decades ago.
The team might be beginning a new era, but I am far from ready to move forward. The history of how we got to this moment must not be obscured by new color schemes and jersey designs. I cannot look ahead without looking deep into the past, and I will not move on until the team and the NFL make amends to the people they harmed most — Native advocates and their children.
Washington ditched ‘Redskins,’ but some high schools still resist changeReturn to menu
About 13 years ago, Ann Bollheimer’s son came home from his first semester at Ohio University, where a class on difficult dialogues had him thinking about the team name and logo at his local high school.
“I’ve learned a lot in this class,” Bollheimer said her son Zachary told her, “and you’re not going to want to hear it.”
In Fort Loramie, a predominantly White, rural community in western Ohio, the nickname “Redskins” was so ingrained that an Indian head was plastered on the town’s water towers and a life-size statue of a Native American sat atop Redskin Memorial Park.
But in her research, Bollheimer, sparked by her son, has learned the headdress adorning the statue was never worn by the Miami Indian tribe in this part of Ohio. The structure misrepresented the people many of her friends and family claimed to honor with the mascot.
So in 2020, amid the racial reckoning that followed George Floyd’s murder — and a week after the Washington Football Team announced it was moving on from the “Redskins” mascot and logo, leading to Wednesday’s rebranding — she attended a Fort Loramie school board meeting to plead her case.
Her words were met by a stiff headwind. Dozens of mostly maskless people — it was the early months of the coronavirus pandemic — crowded an overflow room to shout down any change, she said. After 14 people spoke, Bollheimer, whose husband and four children attended Fort Loramie, was disappointed to hear that “Redskins” was going to stay.
Speculation surrounds ‘Commanders’ as choice for new nameReturn to menu
Either Washington Football Team officials have orchestrated an uncharacteristically elaborate misdirection, or the team is poised to make official this morning the franchise will now be called the Commanders.
Any lingering doubts seemed to be dispelled Tuesday night when local news helicopters flew above FedEx Field and captured footage of “Commanders” signage already staged for the Wednesday unveiling.
In the past few weeks, most of the speculation has centered on Commanders. One Twitter user went viral for pointing out the Commanders.com domain recently changed hands — though that’s far from airtight proof — and former quarterback Joe Theismann seemed to suggest Commanders was the new name during an appearance Monday on CBS Sports Radio.
“I think Commanders is a name that is going to be hopefully one that people talk about going forward,” he said, adding, “There were so many different options, but once again, it’s trademark infringement, it’s getting approval from different people. …
“Commander, basically, is Washington, D.C. A lot of commanders in Washington, D.C., in the Pentagon, and a lot of different branches of the service. So to me, that’s really the way I’m looking at it, as positions of leadership when it comes to the new name.”
Later, when reached for clarification, Theismann said, “I’m not completely sure” about the new name.
Last fall, Commanders was one of the eight names misreported to be finalists. The others — Armada, Presidents, Brigade, Redhogs, Redwolves, Defenders and Washington Football Team — were part of a non-exhaustive list aired during one of the team’s episodes of its Web series “Making The Brand,” and the situation became more confusing in September. On a podcast, co-CEO Tanya Snyder said those names were the eight finalists, though a team spokesperson again clarified they were not.
“Commanders” picked up steam again in early January. In a promotional video, a mockup of the Commanders logo was shown on the armchair of team president Jason Wright, and on the jerseys, a sewn-in circle looked somewhat similar. The jerseys also had a three-star pattern, suggesting the new name could have military ties.
Washington’s name change: How did we get here?Return to menu
Although the renaming of Washington’s NFL team may seem like a relatively quick change, the team’s old name, the Redskins, was the subject of controversy for decades.
The Redskins, who were originally called the Braves before then-owner George Preston Marshall changed the name in 1933 to avoid confusion with Boston’s National League baseball team, faced pushback in 1972 from Native American organizations who asked the team to change its name again. There were protests ahead of Washington’s Super Bowl XXVI win over the Buffalo Bills in 1992, challenges to its federal trademark registrations, and a bill to block the team from building a new stadium on the federally owned RFK Stadium site unless it ditched its name.
And that was all before Daniel Snyder purchased the team in 1999.
During his ownership, Snyder repeatedly insisted he would never change the name. When a 2016 Washington Post poll found that 9 out of 10 Native Americans were not offended by the name, Snyder used it to bolster his argument for keeping it, despite the survey being widely panned by critics.
But in 2020, the calls for change became too loud to ignore. Following the murder of George Floyd, the national discussion over racial equality intensified. D.C. officials warned Snyder that any chance of him building a stadium at the RFK site was out of the question unless he changed the name, and the team’s biggest sponsors, including FedEx and Pepsi Co., threatened to cut ties with the team unless it adopted a new name.
So in early July 2020, the team announced it would review its name, and less than two weeks later it said it would retire the name Redskins and become the Washington Football Team while it searched for a new identity.