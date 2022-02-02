Finally, it has a name.

Eighteen months after dropping its longtime nickname, the Redskins, and beginning an extensive search for a new one, Washington’s NFL team revealed Wednesday that it will be the Commanders, a tribute to Washington’s military ties.

The announcement was made live on NBC’s “Today” show and on social media and was scheduled to be followed with a media event at FedEx Field with owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder and team president Jason Wright. The much-anticipated announcement finally closes the team’s 87-year chapter as the Redskins and marks the start of a new era — at least aesthetically, with the hope Commanders both resonates with fans and reflects the makeup of the Washington area, home to the Pentagon and bases for every branch of the military.

“It’s a name befitting a 90-year old franchise,” Wright said on “Today.” “It’s something that broadly resonated with our fans and something that we believe embodies the values of service and leadership that really defines the DMV and this community.”

For decades, dating back to the early 1970s, Washington received criticism and even drew protests over its name, which many deemed derogatory toward Native Americans. Snyder, who purchased the team in 1999 after growing up a fan of the franchise, vowed he would never change the name. But that changed in 2020, when the murder of George Floyd sparked protests worldwide and led to a national discussion about racial equality. The club’s top sponsors, including FedEx, Pepsi Co. and Nike, vowed to pull the plug on their agreements, and elected officials in D.C. warned that the team could never return to the District unless it got a new name.

As the pressure mounted, the team announced in July 2020 that it would retire the controversial name and adopted the Washington Football Team as a temporary moniker while it began to to seek out a new identity.

Team president Jason Wright, who was hired a month after Washington shed its old name, helped lead a search and remained the face of the initiative, appearing in promotional videos and writing letters to fans on the team’s website. Along the way, he and the team offered only a few guarantees about the next name and uniforms: Their signature burgundy and gold would stay, but the name would not be Warriors or anything with Native American ties or imagery, and it would not be Redwolves, seemingly a fan favorite.

The Commanders name had been the subject of much online speculation in recent weeks. After years of futility on the field and no shortage of controversy away from it, the team hopes fans warm up to a rebranded franchise with familiar colors but a fresh outlook.

“A sports brand is about more than just the logo on the shirt and the team name and the colors,” Washington’s former vice president of strategic marketing, George Perry, said last week. “It’s about the winning on the field, it’s about the pride in the organization, it’s about that organization being a central piece of the community, and it’s about the game-day experience. That team used to have a lot of that, and they don’t have it right now.”

