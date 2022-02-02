After two seasons of existence as the Washington Football Team, Washington’s NFL franchise is preparing to unveil its new name and logo Wednesday morning. Follow along for live updates and reaction from the organization, around the league and beyond.

What you need to know

  • The Washington Football Team’s new name and logo is set to be revealed Wednesday morning on NBC’s “Today” show.
  • The announcement is the culmination of an 18-month process that began in the summer of 2020, when the team announced it would “retire” its long-standing Redskins name, which was deemed derogatory toward Native Americans.
  • Amid significant speculation and apparent leaks, the team has offered only a few guarantees about its new identity: The new name will not have any Native American ties and imagery, and the signature burgundy and gold color scheme will remain.