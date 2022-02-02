Washington’s rebrand was years in the making, dating back to the early 1970s when its old name received criticism and even drew protests for being derogatory toward Native Americans. For years, Snyder vowed he would “NEVER, in all caps” get rid of the Redskins name. But that changed in 2020, when the murder of George Floyd sparked protests worldwide and led to an intensified national discussion about racial equality. The team’s top sponsors, including FedEx and Pepsi Co., threatened to pull the plug on their agreements, and as the pressure mounted, the team finally relented in July 2020, deciding to retire its moniker and adopt the Washington Football Team as a temporary name while it began to overhaul its front office and find a new identity.